Updated Disney D-Light Drone Show to Debut Tonight at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has announced that an updated and improved version of their brand-new Disney D-Light drone show will debut tonight, March 17th.
What’s Happening:
- Since its launch on March 6th, the innovative Disney D-Light show has amazed thousands of visitors with its incredible choreography combining special effects, video projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle, a moving, original score and the magical appearance of a large number of drones in the sky, in celebration of the Resort’s 30th Anniversary.
- Today, Disneyland Paris announced that they have made some adjustments to make the show longer and even more impressive.
- This new version of Disney D-Light is all ready to go and will debut tonight, March 17th.
- Check out our video of the original version of Disney D-Light below:
- Our own Kyle Burbank had a chance to see the show when it debuted, and sure enough, seeing these glowing flying machines take to the sky was nothing short of magical. Check out his full review here.
- Disneyland Paris recently released a video showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the show.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- On March 8th and 10th, Cast Members of Disneyland Paris had the opportunity to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the resort during the 30th Anniversary: The Cast Celebration event.
- As of March 14th, Disneyland Paris Resort will no longer require Vaccine Pass or Health Pass for park entry.
- Avengers Campus is set to open this summer at Walt Disney Studios Paris, and a new milestone in construction was reached last week, with the installation of the land’s marquee.