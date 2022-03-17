Updated Disney D-Light Drone Show to Debut Tonight at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has announced that an updated and improved version of their brand-new Disney D-Light drone show will debut tonight, March 17th.

What’s Happening:

Since its launch on March 6th, the innovative Disney D-Light show has amazed thousands of visitors with its incredible choreography combining special effects, video projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle, a moving, original score and the magical appearance of a large number of drones in the sky, in celebration of the Resort’s 30th Anniversary

Today, Disneyland Paris announced that they have made some adjustments to make the show longer and even more impressive.

This new version of Disney D-Light is all ready to go and will debut tonight, March 17th.

Check out our video of the original version of Disney D-Light below:

Our own Kyle Burbank had a chance to see the show when it debuted, and sure enough, seeing these glowing flying machines take to the sky was nothing short of magical. Check out his full review here

Disneyland Paris recently released a video showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the show

