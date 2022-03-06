30 Things Happening For Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary

Disneyland Paris officially kicks off their 30th anniversary celebrations today (March 6th), and we wanted to share 30 things you cannot miss if you plan on visiting during the festivities — in no particular order:

30) 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey

This brand new Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey is definitely a must-buy for those wanting to celebrate in style. The design features a variety of Disneyland Paris’ most beloved attractions, including; Orbitron, Indiana Jones Et Le Temple Du Péril, La Teniére du Dragon and Big Thunder Mountain. Even better – your furry friends don’t have to miss out on the party as a matching pet sized version is available too!

29) A New Daytime Show (Dream… and Shine Brighter)

During the celebration, guests can experience “Dream… and Shine Brighter!” – a stunning new daytime show that will be performed several times a day in Central Plaza, right in front of the newly refurbished Sleeping Beauty Castle. Featuring more than 30 Disney Characters and dancers, this new show is based around celebrating the power of laughter, passion and dreams. Some of your favorite Disney friends will be showcasing their exclusive new 30th Anniversary costumes, alongside colorful new floats and a catchy soundtrack.

28) Disney Parks First Drone Nighttime Show (Disney D-Light)

While Disney Illuminations will be performed every night over the 30th Anniversary celebrations, guests will also be able to marvel at an exclusive new nighttime preshow prior to Illuminations called “Disney D-Light”. This new nighttime show will mark a major milestone in the history of Disney Parks – being the first show to ever use drone technology as part of a daily outdoor show above its castle. Utilizing 200 drones, video projections, illuminated water jets, lighting effects and mist – Disney D-Light will inspire guests with a new theme song created for the occasion (“Un Monde Qui S’Illumine”), recorded at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London with a symphony orchestra. Plus, a short post-show will be on display after Illuminations.

27) Gardens Of Wonder

No party is complete without decorations, and Disneyland Paris is going above and beyond for the 30th Anniversary. From March 6th, guests can explore the new Gardens Of Wonder – a stunning display comprised of 10 unique themed gardens. 30 kinetic art pieces will be installed in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, bringing beloved Disney and Pixar characters to life – such as Belle, Merida, Tiana, Baymax, Sisu and Mushu. These beautiful displays were created by the Disneyland Paris landscaping team in collaboration with three French companies, creating an unstoppable team of engineers, technicians and painters.

26) Celebratory Cocktails

With over 60 exclusive new food and beverage options to try during the celebration, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy. Adult guests can indulge in a variety of themed 30th anniversary cocktails – such as the pink “Happy Birthday Cocktail”, “Smoothie With A Twist” (made of blueberry purée, banana and coconut) or the blue “Enchanted Flute”.

25) Sweet Treats

If you have a sweet tooth, you’re not going to want to miss any of the delicious treats Disneyland Paris has created for this celebration. Buffets will be offering an exclusive macaron assortment, celebratory 30th ice cream will be located around the park and the showstopping “Le Bouquet Final” – a white chocolate and strawberry cake served under a themed glass dome – will be available at table-service restaurants.

24) Minnie’s Infamous Costume Change

An outfit choice that seemingly divided fans – Minnie Mouse’s exclusive new celebratory costume: the pantsuit! Created by legendary designer Stella McCartney, guests will be able to spot Minnie in her infamous pantsuit at the Walt Disney Studios Park in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022. Speaking to Disneyland Paris, the iconic designer went into further detail about the pantsuit – “I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”. The stylish blue suit is created using responsibly sourced fabrics and features Minnie’s signature polka dots.

23) Avengers Campus

The highly anticipated Avengers Campus will be opening during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary. Avengers Campus will mark the beginning of a new era for the Walt Disney Studios Park – which, coincidentally is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Featuring two new attractions, a variety of superhero encounters and food and beverage locations – Avengers Campus will be a truly immersive new land for guests of all ages to explore. Until it finally opens to the public sometime this summer, Marvel fans of all ages can enjoy the stunning Hotel New York – The Art Of Marvel.

22) Exclusive Collaboration With RhinoShield

Guests will be able to purchase exclusive new smartphone cases created for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary in collaboration with RhinoShield – a key player in the ultra- protective smartphone accessories market. Available throughout the resort, these new cases are a perfect combination of magic, innovation and sustainability.

21) Mickey And The Magician

The 30th anniversary is also a perfect time to celebrate Disneyland Paris’ past – and what a better way to do it than with the return of beloved parades and shows? The charming “Mickey And The Magician” show is set to return to the Walt Disney Studios Park on April 23rd. We can’t wait to see Mickey and friends back on the stage!

20) Stars On Parade

On the subject of returning parades and shows – the fan favorite, Stars On Parade, has returned just in time for the party! Guests can enjoy this updated 2022 version all throughout the anniversary – which includes a few magical changes and updates, like the addition of Tiana and Merida.

19) 30th Anniversary Attraction Merchandise

While Disneyland Paris itself is turning 30 this year, we can’t forget about the opening day attractions that are also celebrating their 30th birthday! Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain, Pirates Of The Caribbean, La Tanière Du Dragon, Peter Pan’s Flight, it’s a small world and of course – La Château De La Belle Au Bois Dormant – are only a few of the attractions celebrating 30th anniversaries this year. Some of the pieces available for purchase include these incredible Phantom Manor collector’s statuettes featuring Melanie and Henry Ravenswood (designed by artist duo Kevin & Jody) and a number of attraction themed figures with a 30th anniversary twist.

18) New Cast Member Costumes

Everyone should be dressed festively for a celebration – and the cast members are no exception! You’ll be able to spot cast members throughout the resort sporting their new, exclusive anniversary costumes. Keeping within the stunning anniversary color palette, the new costumes feature the 30th logo and include many different pieces; everything from T- shirts to jackets!

17) New Casey’s Corner Menu

While not exactly an exclusive for the 30th anniversary, the world famous Casey’s Corner on Main Street U.S.A. has unveiled their new menu just in time for the celebrations! The stand out new addition for us has to be the Baseball Ball – A Vanilla and salted butter caramel treat for only €4!

16) The Meal Plan: Reinvented

Guests visiting from March 31st 2022 will be the first to experience a new meal plan service available at the resort. Eligible guests staying at select Disneyland Paris Resort hotels can choose from a range of meal plans – including a new Extra Plus Option Meal Plan (Full Board Only) – which includes new extras such as; the Extra Plus Snack (an à la carte dessert served with a hot or cold drink) and the Extra Plus Drink (with or without alcohol). This new plan is also the only one to offer a Character Meal as part of the package (available at Auberge de Cendrillon or dinner at Café Mickey).

15) Visit the Dream Factory

One of our personal favorite shows at Disneyland Paris returned on February 19th in the Walt Disney Studios Park: Disney Junior Dream Factory! This whimsical show features Disney Junior staples like Fancy Nancy, Vampirina, Timon, Mickey and Minnie as they help the cast of the Dream Factory try and restore it to full power.

14) Experience the Rhythms Of The Pride Lands

The Lion King: Rhythms Of The Pride Lands made its roaring return to the Frontierland Theatre from February 23rd. A fantastic show celebrating music from The Lion King and performers donning some of the most spectacular costumes found anywhere in the resort!

13) Exclusive Arribas Collection

Arribas France consistently delivers stunning glass works for guests to purchase at Disneyland Paris and their new exclusive 30th anniversary collection has a range of pieces to take home. Featuring a variety of glistening iridescent tableware and figurines, the beautiful collection will be on sale throughout the 30th anniversary celebrations.

12) The Long Awaited Return Of Walt’s Restaurant

A staple dining experience of Main Street U.S.A. – Walt’s Restaurant will be once again welcoming guests from April 6th 2022 after many years of closure to the general public, just in time for the 30th anniversary. Beautifully decorated with photos of the Disney Family and moments through early Disney history, this table service restaurant is a truly elevated dining experience that can’t be missed. Reservations for this one are sure to go quickly, so don’t forget you can book your dining reservations up to two months in advance.

11) Toad Hall Reopens

Another sorely missed quick service location – Toad Hall will once again be opening its doors to guests for the first time in many years. With an official opening date to be announced, this charming fan favorite restaurant is due to open very soon during the anniversary..

10) Merchandise Nods To Euro Disneyland Past

Old school fans will be delighted to hear that Disneyland Paris has created a number of merchandise items to celebrate the early years of “Euro Disneyland”. Some of the pieces available for purchase are a Euro Disneyland pin set, commemorative metal Euro Disney passport and plush set that includes Mickey and Minnie in retro Euro Disney 1992 outfits.

9) Ears To Celebrate 30 Years

Probably the most iconic piece of merchandise in any Disney Park, a brand new exclusive pair of Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary ears are available for sale. Featuring a shiny white bow and gradient sequins to match the palette of the anniversary, these ones are sure to be popular – especially when they match the new spirit jersey perfectly.

8) Emporium Windows

The intricate store windows of Main Street U.S.A. are a staple of Disneyland Paris – and this year they’ve been given a makeover to show off these beautiful anniversary displays. The stunning set up even includes miniature replicas of the 30th anniversary decorations from around the park, as well as new wallpaper with attractions hidden within the design.

7) Pins, Pins, Pins

Pin collectors visiting Disneyland Paris are spoiled for choice with the number of exclusive new 30th anniversary designs. Open edition pins featuring Mickey, Friends and Sleeping Beauty Castle will be available throughout the anniversary with a number of limited edition pins to be released over the next few months – and what better way to display them all than with a new matching lanyard and pouch?

6) Mickey Soap Dispenser

For those that remember the craze when Mickey Foam Soap Dispensers first hit the Disney Parks – this is one piece of merchandise that is a must have. Featuring Mickey and Minnie at Sleeping Beauty Castle in their 30th anniversary outfits, this is one of our personal favorite souvenirs.

5) Get Up Close With Characters Again

In an unprecedented move, Disneyland Paris announced this week that a number of characters will be out to greet guests with no more social distancing required. That’s right – guests can once again hug their favorite Disney friends! At the moment this only applies to masked characters – but there’s a great selection of friends out around the resort, including Phantom Manor Mickey, Donald, Rafiki, Baloo, Darth Vader and Winnie The Pooh to name a few.

4) Exclusive Pandora Charms

Disneyland Paris have once again partnered up with Pandora to offer guests new charms to add to their Pandora bracelets. The gorgeous silver charms are the perfect, subtle memento to remember this special anniversary.

3) The 30th Medallion

The first thing guests entering Disneyland Park will see is this giant 30h anniversary medallion set right on the railroad Main Street U.S.A. Station! Surrounded by smaller medallions of classic Disney characters, this show stopping piece lights up at night and best of all – it spins!

2) Collectible Coins

For those guests that always make sure to pick up a souvenir coin – the new 30th anniversary coin is available throughout the resort from the usual souvenir coin dispensers.

1) The Return Of The Cotton Candy Stand

Guests with a sweet tooth will want to make a stop at the newly reopened cotton candy stand – Just in time for the anniversary celebrations! Now located at Rustler Roundup Shooting Gallery.