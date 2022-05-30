Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Round Up for May 30th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Alice in Wonderland Collectible Key Series Coming Soon to shopDisney

A new assortment of Blind Pack Collectible Keys is coming to shopDisney that will take you on a trip down the rabbit hole! Fans of Disney animated classics will love adding Alice in Wonderland characters to their collection with the blind pack keys that feature five known designs and one mystery key.

Do a Victory Dance! Ewok Ear Headband Designed by Ashley Eckstein Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

Yub Nub indeed! Bring the essence of Endor to your next cosplay creation with an Ewok Ear Headband designed by Ashley Eckstein! This stylish new Star Wars headband features two large fuzzy ears that look just like those belonging to the charming Ewoks. A faux leather bow with stitching rests between the ears for some added glamour and flair.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Disney Parks Wishables Coming Soon to shopDisney

Are you ready to soar into summer? The next series of Disney Parks Wishables will be coming soon and this time they’re themed to Dumbo.

Disney Parks

Hey Y'all! Miss Minutes Plush Now Available at Walt Disney World

Hey y’all! Miss Minutes, the artificial intelligence created by He Who Remains in Marvel’s Loki, can now be purchased at Walt Disney World as an adorable plush.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Music Box Now Available

The latest piece of merchandise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is this new music box, featuring the Fab 5 in front of Cinderella Castle.

New "Star Wars" Merchandise Features "Andor," Droids and the 45th Anniversary of "A New Hope"

Three new Star Wars merchandise collections have been released at the Disneyland Resort this weekend, in conjunction with Star Wars Celebration, happening at the nearby Anaheim Convention Center.

Pick of the Day

“Yessiree, that's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit all right… and he's got something for you! Straight from the 1930's one-reelers of Walt Disney, artfully tweaked by famed artist Romero Britto, the peppy bunny is a joy to behold in this. He's fashioned of resin and calcium carbonate, ready to bring a smile to your face.”

Disney Oswald Rabbit the Lucky Rabbit 7-Inch Statue by Romero Britto – $94.99



More Merchandise: