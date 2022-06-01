Disney+ Launches Pride Content Collection Featuring LGBTQ+ Stories and Characters

As June begins, Disney+ has launched a new collection of LGBTQ+ stories as part of a Pride collection of carefully curated content that is available to all subscribers.

  • Today, Disney+ has launched a new Pride Collection featuring LGBTQ+ stories and characters in honor of Pride Month.
  • Similar to other special collections, the new Pride collection will be a tab featured on the Disney+ main screen that will bring you to a hub of curated content.
  • Fan-favorite series grown-ish, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Big Shot, Gravity Falls, and the newly added Glee are featured as a part of the collection. Films joining the collection include  Better Nate Than Ever, West Side Story (2021), Eternals, Howard, and more.
  • Later in the month, all three seasons of Love, Victor will be available on June 15th and Trevor: The Musical will be available on June 24th.
  • The complete list of titles that will be included in the Disney+ Pride Collection:
    • Amphibia
    • Better Nate Than Never
    • Big Shot
    • Diary of a Future President
    • Doogie Kamealoha, MD
    • Eternals
    • Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
    • Glee
    • Gravity Falls
    • Growing Fangs (Launchpad Short Film)
    • grown-ish
    • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
    • Howard
    • Jessica Jones
    • Love, Victor
    • Mack Wrestles
    • OUT
    • Star vs. The Forces of Evil
    • The Little Prince(ss) (Launchpad Short Film)
    • The Owl House
    • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
    • Trevor: The Musical
    • Turning the Table with Robin Roberts
    • West Side Story (2021)

