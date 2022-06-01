Disney+ Launches Pride Content Collection Featuring LGBTQ+ Stories and Characters

As June begins, Disney+ has launched a new collection of LGBTQ+ stories as part of a Pride collection of carefully curated content that is available to all subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ has launched a new Pride Collection featuring LGBTQ+ stories and characters in honor of Pride Month.
- Similar to other special collections, the new Pride collection will be a tab featured on the Disney+ main screen that will bring you to a hub of curated content.
- Fan-favorite series grown-ish, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Big Shot, Gravity Falls, and the newly added Glee are featured as a part of the collection. Films joining the collection include Better Nate Than Ever, West Side Story (2021), Eternals, Howard, and more.
- Later in the month, all three seasons of Love, Victor will be available on June 15th and Trevor: The Musical will be available on June 24th.
- The complete list of titles that will be included in the Disney+ Pride Collection:
- Amphibia
- Better Nate Than Never
- Big Shot
- Diary of a Future President
- Doogie Kamealoha, MD
- Eternals
- Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
- Glee
- Gravity Falls
- Growing Fangs (Launchpad Short Film)
- grown-ish
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Howard
- Jessica Jones
- Love, Victor
- Mack Wrestles
- OUT
- Star vs. The Forces of Evil
- The Little Prince(ss) (Launchpad Short Film)
- The Owl House
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Trevor: The Musical
- Turning the Table with Robin Roberts
- West Side Story (2021)
