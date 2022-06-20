“Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Legends Figures Arrive on shopDisney

It’s time to update your Hasbro Marvel Legends collection with some Thor: Love and Thunder action figures. Debuting this past spring, the mighty assortment of character toys have now made their way to shopDisney.

In just a few weeks MCU fans will return to the theater for Thor: Love and Thunder and Hasbro is doing their part to get fans excited with a seal of new Marvel Legends action figures.

As mentioned above this Marvel Legends series features a Build-A-Figure of Korg! Six figures will contain one or more pieces to assemble the quippy hero and pal of Thor.

These Hasbro Marvel Legends collectibles sell for $22.99. Buying more than one? Ground shipping is free on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC !

Marvel Legends Thor: Love and Thunder Action Figures

Ravager Thor

This quality 6-inch scale figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories.

Ravager Thor Action Figure by Hasbro – Thor: Love and Thunder – Legends Series

Includes figure, Stormbreaker and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Groot

I am Groot! Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Groot figure that has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories.

Groot Action Figure by Hasbro – Thor: Love and Thunder – Legends Series

Includes figure, blaster, an alternate hand, a tree limb and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Gorr the God Butcher

Gorr will let nothing stand in his way. This figure has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his weapon, the Necrosword!

Gorr Action Figure by Hasbro – Thor: Love and Thunder – Legends Series

Includes figure, sword and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Thor

This quality 6-inch scale Thor figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in the new movie. The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his axe, the Stormbreaker!

Thor Action Figure by Hasbro – Thor: Love and Thunder – Legends Series

Includes figure, alternate hand, cape, and Stormbreaker axe

Ages 4 years & up

King Valkyrie

When a dangerous new enemy threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie takes up her sword once more to defend her people. The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including her signature sword, Dragonfang!

King Valkyrie Action Figure by Hasbro – Thor: Love and Thunder – Legends Series

Includes figure, sword and 2 Build-A-Figure parts

Ages 4 years & up

Star-Lord

Peter Quill and the Guardians of the Galaxy return, teaming up with Thor to defend the universe from a dangerous new enemy. The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his signature blaster accessory!

Star-Lord Action Figure by Hasbro – Thor: Love and Thunder – Legends Series

Includes figure, blaster accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)

Jane Foster’s life is forever changed when she comes to possess the hammer, Mjolnir…and becomes the Mighty Thor! The figure has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including the legendary hammer, Mjolnir!

Mighty Thor Action Figure by Hasbro – Thor: Love and Thunder – Legends Series

Includes figure, Mjolnir, alternate head and a Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Thor: Love and Thunder Merchandise:

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022 and tickets are on sale now! Catch up on Thor’s first three adventures (and the rest of the MCU films) on Disney+!