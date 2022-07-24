New Trailer Drops For “Chibiverse” Series on Disney Channel

We’re getting closer to the debut of the new Chibiverse series on Disney Channel, meaning we’re starting to see new trailers and TV spots for the series arrive!

A short trailer has been released for the upcoming Chibiverse series arriving on Disney Channel this weekend, making its debut on Saturday, July 30th.

The trailer shows clips in rapid succession, most of which we've already seen from the previously released theme song

Fans will also notice a moment where Chibi Tilly (from Big City Greens) has her regular voice, a difference compared to Chibi Tiny Tales, where dialogue is mostly squeaks and other noises, not actual dialogue.