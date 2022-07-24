New Trailer Drops For “Chibiverse” Series on Disney Channel

We’re getting closer to the debut of the new Chibiverse series on Disney Channel, meaning we’re starting to see new trailers and TV spots for the series arrive!
What’s Happening:
- A short trailer has been released for the upcoming Chibiverse series arriving on Disney Channel this weekend, making its debut on Saturday, July 30th.
- The trailer shows clips in rapid succession, most of which we’ve already seen from the previously released theme song for the series.
- Fans will also notice a moment where Chibi Tilly (from Big City Greens) has her regular voice, a difference compared to Chibi Tiny Tales, where dialogue is mostly squeaks and other noises, not actual dialogue.
- The new show expands on the popular Chibi Tiny Tales animated short series, and features fan-favorite Disney Branded Television characters all in adorable Chibi-form as they celebrate some of the best Chibi adventures.
- In the series, which debuts Saturday, July 30th, fan-favorite Disney Channel characters will host a showcase to celebrate their wild Chibi adventures, with each episode starring different characters like Phineas and Ferb‘s Phineas, Ferb and Dr. Doofenshmirtz, Big City Greens‘ Cricket and Tilly, Amphibia‘s Anne Boonchuy, Sprig, and Polly, The Ghost and Molly McGee‘s Molly McGee and Scratch, and characters from The Owl House, Luz, King and Eda.
- The premise promised by the theme song shows favorites not only in a new form and new adventures, but also a mashup of different characters from different series, including DuckTales, Gravity Falls and even Disney Channel Original Movies like Zombies and High School Musical.
- For more about Chibi Tiny Tales, and other short form series from the Disney Channel, be sure to check out our recaps of previous compilation shows from The Ghost and Molly McGee and Big City Greens.
- Chibiverse debuts on Disney Channel on July 30th.