Fun Spot America Kissimmee and Orlando Reopening Tomorrow, September 30th

by |
Tags: , , ,

Joining in with both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, Fun Spot America in Kissimmee and Orlando will be reopening tomorrow, September 30th, following the events of Hurricane Ian.

What’s Happening:

  • Fun Spot America’s team has been assessing both locations in the wake of the storm, and based on recent favorable weather forecasts, they have announced that Fun Spot Orlando and Kissimmee will resume operations on Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m.
  • They look forward to “once again welcoming you to our parks so you can experience Safe, Clean, Fun.”
  • Both parks will remain open until their usual closing time of midnight.

More on Hurricane Ian: