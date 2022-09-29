Fun Spot America Kissimmee and Orlando Reopening Tomorrow, September 30th

Joining in with both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, Fun Spot America in Kissimmee and Orlando will be reopening tomorrow, September 30th, following the events of Hurricane Ian.
What’s Happening:
- Fun Spot America’s team has been assessing both locations in the wake of the storm, and based on recent favorable weather forecasts, they have announced that Fun Spot Orlando and Kissimmee will resume operations on Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m.
- They look forward to “once again welcoming you to our parks so you can experience Safe, Clean, Fun.”
- Both parks will remain open until their usual closing time of midnight.
More on Hurricane Ian:
- SeaWorld Orlando and its neighboring parks will also remain closed on Friday, September 30th, as well as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.
- Walt Disney World has announced plans to begin a phased approach to reopening on Friday, September 30th.
- Universal Orlando Resort will also begin a phased reopening on Friday to “portions of our destination for hotel guests only.”
- Commercial operations at the Orlando International Airport have been suspended today (Thursday, September 29th). Additionally, roads leading to the airport are closed due to flooding.
- The return of the current sailing of the Disney Fantasy may be delayed a day to Saturday, October 1st.