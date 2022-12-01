“The Mandalorian” Season 3 Premieres March 1st, 2023 on Disney+

by |
Tags: , , , ,

This is the way. It was just announced at Brazil Comic Con that the hit Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, will return for its third season on March 1st, 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney announced through their various social media channels today that the third season of The Mandalorian will premiere March 1st, 2023 on Disney+.
  • Series star Pedro Pascal was at Brazil Comic Con to greet fans and hype up the crowd for the new season.

  • Guests attending that panel also received some exclusive concept art from the upcoming season.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now