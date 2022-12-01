“The Mandalorian” Season 3 Premieres March 1st, 2023 on Disney+

This is the way. It was just announced at Brazil Comic Con that the hit Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, will return for its third season on March 1st, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Disney announced through their various social media channels today that the third season of The Mandalorian will premiere March 1st, 2023 on Disney+.

will premiere March 1st, 2023 on Disney+. Series star Pedro Pascal was at Brazil Comic Con to greet fans and hype up the crowd for the new season.

Pedro Pascal takes the stage to greet fans at Brazil Comic Con! #CCXP2022 pic.twitter.com/gaeidezZ78 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

Guests attending that panel also received some exclusive concept art from the upcoming season.

Back at the D23 Expo in September, the first teaser trailer

