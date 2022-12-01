“The Mandalorian” Season 3 Premieres March 1st, 2023 on Disney+

This is the way. It was just announced at Brazil Comic Con that the hit Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, will return for its third season on March 1st, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Disney announced through their various social media channels today that the third season of The Mandalorian will premiere March 1st, 2023 on Disney+.
- Series star Pedro Pascal was at Brazil Comic Con to greet fans and hype up the crowd for the new season.
- Guests attending that panel also received some exclusive concept art from the upcoming season.
- Back at the D23 Expo in September, the first teaser trailer for the new season was revealed.
- Since the last season of The Mandalorian aired, the character can now be found meeting guests at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, alongside his faithful companion Grogu.
- Last month, a new short featuring Grogu, animated by Studio Ghibli, premiered on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- Pentatonix will take flight for a worldwide trip to find inspiration for their new holiday album in Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, and we have two advance clips from the music-filled feature that premieres tomorrow, December 2nd.
- The second season of the hit series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will premiere January 1st on National Geographic, heading to Disney+ a few days later on January 4th.
- Disney+ has released the trailer for Italian short film Le Pupille, which will be released on December 16th.
