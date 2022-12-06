Filming Begins on the New Season of “Doctor Who”

Announced via the BBC’s official Doctor Who Twitter, as of yesterday, filming has officially begun on the new season of Doctor Who, coming to Disney+ in 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • As of December 5th, 2022, filming has begun on the new series of Doctor Who, with the first block of filming being directed by Dylan Holmes Williams.

  • Recently, it was announced that the BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
  • David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
  • Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
  • Get acquainted with Doctor Who with the first in a series of articles introducing you to each Doctor and their best stories.

