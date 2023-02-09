The Super Bowl LVII Winner is Going to Disneyland on Monday, February 13th

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, and football fans will be able to celebrate the winner at Disneyland on Monday, February 13th.

What’s Happening:

Super Bowl LVII takes place this Sunday, February 12th, with a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a tradition spanning almost 40 years, the winner of the Super Bowl will be going to Disneyland the next day.

Disney Parks shared on Twitter that this year’s post-Super Bowl celebration will be taking place at Disneyland on Monday, February 13th.

One day after the Super Bowl, the celebration happens at @Disneyland! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/2M0wrhCRhB — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 10, 2023

More Disneyland Resort News: