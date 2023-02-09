The Super Bowl LVII Winner is Going to Disneyland on Monday, February 13th

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, and football fans will be able to celebrate the winner at Disneyland on Monday, February 13th.
What’s Happening:
- Super Bowl LVII takes place this Sunday, February 12th, with a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
- In a tradition spanning almost 40 years, the winner of the Super Bowl will be going to Disneyland the next day.
- Disney Parks shared on Twitter that this year’s post-Super Bowl celebration will be taking place at Disneyland on Monday, February 13th.
- This year's game will take place in Glendale, Arizona which is why the player(s) will be going to Disneyland as opposed to Walt Disney World.
- Check out photos and video of some previous Super Bowl champion’s visits to Disney Parks at the links below:
- Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12th, airing on FOX.
