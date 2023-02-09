The Super Bowl LVII Winner is Going to Disneyland on Monday, February 13th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, and football fans will be able to celebrate the winner at Disneyland on Monday, February 13th.

What’s Happening:

  • Super Bowl LVII takes place this Sunday, February 12th, with a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • In a tradition spanning almost 40 years, the winner of the Super Bowl will be going to Disneyland the next day.
  • Disney Parks shared on Twitter that this year’s post-Super Bowl celebration will be taking place at Disneyland on Monday, February 13th.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning