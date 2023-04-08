Bookings for 2024 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise and Member Cruise to Lighthouse Point Begin April 22nd

Disney Vacation Club has announced that bookings for their 2024 Member Cruise aboard the Disney Cruise Line and a separate, member-exclusive cruise to the new Lighthouse Point, will begin on Saturday, April 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Bookings begin on April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET for both the Disney Vacation Club 2024 Member Cruise, taking place in Europe for a sailing on the Mediterranean aboard the Disney Dream, and the 2024 Member-Exclusive Voyage to Lighthouse Point aboard the Disney Magic.

To reserve your spot, simply call Member Services at 1‑800‑800‑9800 or 1‑407‑566‑3800.

A Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise elevates the already spectacular Disney Cruise Line experience. Standout features include “insider” shows, commemorative gifts, themed décor and more—all crafted with members in mind. Some of the best and brightest from the incredible Disney family of studios and storytellers will come together to present amazing shows and experiences—with fun for every member of the family.

Click the following links for more information on the 2024 Member Cruise 2024 Member-Exclusive Voyage to Lighthouse Point

