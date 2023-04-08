First-Ever Magic Key Disney PhotoPass Lens Coming to the Disneyland App on April 10th

The first-ever Magic Key Disney PhotoPass Lens is coming soon to the Disneyland app.

What’s Happening:

  • The official Disneyland Magic Key Instagram account shared a video highlighting the first-ever Magic Key Disney PhotoPass Lens.
  • Tinker Bell sprinkles some pixie dust which creates a shiny filter, with Mickey balloons popping up in the background.
  • Magic Key holders will have complimentary access to this special lens while visiting the Disneyland Resort.
  • The lens will be available on the Disneyland app beginning April 10th, 2023.
  • Check out the new lens below:

