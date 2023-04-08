First-Ever Magic Key Disney PhotoPass Lens Coming to the Disneyland App on April 10th

The first-ever Magic Key Disney PhotoPass Lens is coming soon to the Disneyland app.

What’s Happening:

The official Disneyland Magic Key Instagram account shared a video highlighting the first-ever Magic Key Disney PhotoPass Lens.

Tinker Bell sprinkles some pixie dust which creates a shiny filter, with Mickey balloons popping up in the background.

Magic Key holders will have complimentary access to this special lens while visiting the Disneyland Resort

The lens will be available on the Disneyland app beginning April 10th, 2023.

Check out the new lens below:

Other new lenses recently introduced include ones from Muppet*Vision 3D TRON Lightcycle / Run

