shopDisney’s “The Little Mermaid” Live-Action Limited Edition Doll Can be Part of Your World

We’re mere weeks away from the debut of the live-action The Little Mermaid but you can start collecting incredible merchandise now! This week, shopDisney is celebrating the upcoming release with a gorgeous limited edition Ariel doll.
- At long last, Disney fans are getting the chance to dive into the story of The Little Mermaid with an all new live-action version starring Halle Bailey as the title princess.
- Naturally, with a new movie coming to theaters there’s bound to be merchandise celebrating the story and the latest shopDisney arrival is a Limited Edition doll.
- Like all of shopDisney’s Limited Edition dolls this collectible features Ariel in her signature look, in this case in mermaid form.
- Her outfit is highly detailed with shimmering accents, sequins, ruffled trim and iridescent organza. Ariel’s long copper red hair is a combination of wavy strands and tiny braids that extends down her back.
- She’s fully poseable and comes with a display stand and trio of accessories including a spyglass, fork (dinglehopper), and netted pouch to hold her treasures.
- Edition size is 5,200 and the doll sells for $149.99. The Little Mermaid live-action Ariel Doll is available now on shopDisney.
- A link to the doll can be found below.
Ariel Limited Edition Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 17″ – $149.99
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Metallic fabric top with ruffled organza trim
- Sequined mermaid tail with iridescent ruffled trims
- Layered, iridescent, multicolor mesh and organza fins
- Fully poseable
- Comes with dinglehopper, spyglass and shoulder bag accessories
- Display stand included
- Ages 6+
- Doll: approx. 17'' H
The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!