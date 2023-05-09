shopDisney’s “The Little Mermaid” Live-Action Limited Edition Doll Can be Part of Your World

We’re mere weeks away from the debut of the live-action The Little Mermaid but you can start collecting incredible merchandise now! This week, shopDisney is celebrating the upcoming release with a gorgeous limited edition Ariel doll.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

At long last, Disney fans are getting the chance to dive into the story of The Little Mermaid with an all new live-action version starring Halle Bailey as the title princess.

with an all new live-action version starring Halle Bailey as the title princess. Naturally, with a new movie coming to theaters there’s bound to be merchandise celebrating the story and the latest shopDisney arrival is a Limited Edition doll.

Like all of shopDisney’s Limited Edition dolls this collectible features Ariel in her signature look, in this case in mermaid form.

Her outfit is highly detailed with shimmering accents, sequins, ruffled trim and iridescent organza. Ariel’s long copper red hair is a combination of wavy strands and tiny braids that extends down her back.

She’s fully poseable and comes with a display stand and trio of accessories including a spyglass, fork (dinglehopper), and netted pouch to hold her treasures.

Edition size is 5,200 and the doll sells for $149.99. The Little Mermaid live-action Ariel Doll is available now on shopDisney

live-action Ariel Doll is A link to the doll can be found below.

Ariel Limited Edition Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 17″ – $149.99

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Metallic fabric top with ruffled organza trim

Sequined mermaid tail with iridescent ruffled trims

Layered, iridescent, multicolor mesh and organza fins

Fully poseable

Comes with dinglehopper, spyglass and shoulder bag accessories

Display stand included

Ages 6+

Doll: approx. 17'' H

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!