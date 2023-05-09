shopDisney’s “The Little Mermaid” Live-Action Limited Edition Doll Can be Part of Your World

We’re mere weeks away from the debut of the live-action The Little Mermaid but you can start collecting incredible merchandise now! This week, shopDisney is celebrating the upcoming release with a gorgeous limited edition Ariel doll.

What’s Happening:

  • At long last, Disney fans are getting the chance to dive into the story of The Little Mermaid with an all new live-action version starring Halle Bailey as the title princess.
  • Naturally, with a new movie coming to theaters there’s bound to be merchandise celebrating the story and the latest shopDisney arrival is a Limited Edition doll.
  • Like all of shopDisney’s Limited Edition dolls this collectible features Ariel in her signature look, in this case in mermaid form.

  • Her outfit is highly detailed with shimmering accents, sequins, ruffled trim and iridescent organza. Ariel’s long copper red hair is a combination of wavy strands and tiny braids that extends down her back.

  • She’s fully poseable and comes with a display stand and trio of accessories including a spyglass, fork (dinglehopper), and netted pouch to hold her treasures.
  • Edition size is 5,200 and the doll sells for $149.99. The Little Mermaid live-action Ariel Doll is available now on shopDisney.
  • A link to the doll can be found below.

Ariel Limited Edition Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 17″ – $149.99

  • Includes Certificate of Authenticity
  • Metallic fabric top with ruffled organza trim
  • Sequined mermaid tail with iridescent ruffled trims
  • Layered, iridescent, multicolor mesh and organza fins
  • Fully poseable
  • Comes with dinglehopper, spyglass and shoulder bag accessories
  • Display stand included
  • Ages 6+
  • Doll: approx. 17'' H

More The Little Mermaid Fun:

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!