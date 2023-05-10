First Look at Jonathan Groff in His “Doctor Who” Character Costume Alongside Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa

After learning that Disney Legend Jonathan Groff would be joining the cast of the upcoming season of Doctor Who, we now have our first look at him in costume, alongside new costumes for series stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.
What’s Happening:
- We have received our first look at Jonathan Groff in his period costume for the upcoming season of Doctor Who.
- Groff, alongwith Gibson (Ruby Sunday) and Gatwa (The Doctor), appear in Victorian clothing, meaning this will likely be a period episode.
- This marks an impressive fourth costume (so far) for Gatwa’s Doctor. A nice change for a character that always wears variations of the same basic costume.
- No other details have been revealed about Groff’s role at this time, other than it being a “key role.”
- Groff was first known for his role as Jesse on the musical comedy series Glee, but really endeared himself to Disney fans when he took on the role of Kristoff in Frozen.
- On the stage, he also portrayed King George III in the original cast of Hamilton, which can be seen on Disney+.
About Doctor Who:
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Other confirmed cast members for the new season include:
- Get acquainted with Doctor Who with Luke’s series of articles introducing you to each Doctor and their best stories.
