First Look at Jonathan Groff in His “Doctor Who” Character Costume Alongside Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa

After learning that Disney Legend Jonathan Groff would be joining the cast of the upcoming season of Doctor Who, we now have our first look at him in costume, alongside new costumes for series stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

What’s Happening:

We have received our first look at Jonathan Groff in his period costume for the upcoming season of Doctor Who .

. Groff, alongwith Gibson (Ruby Sunday) and Gatwa (The Doctor), appear in Victorian clothing, meaning this will likely be a period episode.

This marks an impressive fourth costume (so far) for Gatwa’s Doctor. A nice change for a character that always wears variations of the same basic costume.

No other details have been revealed about Groff’s role at this time, other than it being a “key role.”

Groff was first known for his role as Jesse on the musical comedy series Glee , but really endeared himself to Disney fans when he took on the role of Kristoff in Frozen .

, but really endeared himself to Disney fans when he took on the role of Kristoff in . On the stage, he also portrayed King George III in the original cast of Hamilton Disney+

About Doctor Who: