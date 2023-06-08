Disney Parks Blog Father’s Day Gift Guide – Gifts for Every Disney Dad

Father’s Day is almost here and if you haven’t started shopping for Dad, don’t worry, the Disney Parks Blog is here to help! Earlier this week they shared a comprehensive Father’s Day Gift Guide that spans everything from Star Wars must-haves and Indiana Jones designs to Avatar, Pixar, and Disney100 looks that every Disney Dad will love. This assortment of Dad-centric merchandise can be found at various realtiers like shopDisney, Lovepop, Barefoot Dreams, Citizen, Corkcicle and many others.

Just like all of us, Dad needs some time to relax and the CozyChic Star Wars Classics Ribbed Robe will do the trick. As he starts his day he can enjoy his coffee in the Darth Vader Mug – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and he’s sure to remember how much you love him with the Mickey Mouse Out of this World Dad card from Lovepop.

If apparel is more his thing, these Disney “Dad” T-shirts featuring Yoda, Mickey Mouse and Surfer Goofy are a great choice. Of course if he likes to be a little dressier, you can’t go wrong with the Finding Nemo Seagulls “Mine!” Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS and best of all they have a RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Kids so you can match.

Sometimes Dad is the ultimate timekeeper and the Avatar Wave watch from Citizen will ensure he is always aware of the hour. As an added bonus, there’s no battery to change as it’s sustainably powered by any light with Eco-Drive.

Quench his thirst for adventure with the Indiana Jones Adventure Bag by U.S. Wings and the Indiana Jones Satipo fedora by Dorfman Milano. Then help his actual thirst with the handy Corckcicle Toy Story Canteen and Tumbler featuring Woody and Buzz designs.

For the collector, Dad who also happens to be a Star Wars fan, the Ezra Bridger Lightsaber Hilt from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a great choice. Fans can find it at Walt Disney World and Disneyland as well as for pre-order on shopDisney.

You can’t escape the practical gift giving no matter the time of year. So go ahead and give Dad some socks and ties! If he’s been collecting items in the Disney100 series, he’ll love the Steamboat Willie Cufflinks, Tie Bar, Silk Tie, and Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Sock Set for Adults, all available on shopDisney.

Whether Dad likes to read to the kids or enjoys a good story himself, these books are great for when he needs a moment of quiet. Onward fans will appreciate “A Day with Dad” (Random House Kids), while the little kids can get lost in Finding Nemo’s “I Love You, Dad”. If he’s a superfan of Star Wars, Timothy Zahn’s “Thrawn Ascendancy” (Book 1: Chaos Rising) should be your first choice; and for the Marvel fanatic check out the collector’s edition of “Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman.”

Whether you’re heading to the Disney Parks this spring or staying home to celebrate Dad, check out the latest news, events and merchandise offerings for Father's Day.