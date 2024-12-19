The Holinights Celebration Taking Place Nightly Through Christmas at the Promenade at Sunset Walk

If you are still looking for something to get into the Christmas spirit, check out the Promenade at Sunset Walk just down the road from the Walt Disney World resort.

You still have time to take part in the Christmas festivities at Promenade at Sunset Walk for the Holinights Celebration.

The event features Santa Claus, mischievous elves, towering toy soldiers, live musical performances, and the evening lighting of the 45-foot animated Holinights Christmas tree at 6:30 PM.

Guests can also enjoy daily rides on the Pearl Express miniature steam engine train.

Holinights features a variety of attractions, including craft and street markets, car shows, and more.

Visitors can enjoy over 30 distinct restaurants, experiences, arcades, a movie theater, and shops.

Admission and parking are free for the public.

Remaining Dates:

December 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

