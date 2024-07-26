Universal Showcases New “Chucky” Merchandise Ahead of this Year’s Halloween Horror Nights

The horror icon will represent Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights at this year's Midsummer Scream. Fans will have the first chance to buy a few pieces of merchandise before they go on sale for the company’s annual halloween events.

  • Universal Products & Experiences has announced the release of all-new Chucky Halloween Horror Nights merchandise.
  • The two new products will make their debut at the Universal Products & Experiences booth at Midsummer Scream.
  • The annual Long Beach Convention Center hosted event celebrates and showcases the upcoming Halloween season. This year’s event is happening July 26-28.
  • The two new products Include:
    • Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Animated Chucky Popcorn Bucket
      • The killer doll-themed vessel features glowing and blinking eyes, a stitched-up look inspired by Bride of Chucky, and new talking phrases.
      • The souvenir costs $43.99 and will also be available at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Hollywood and Singapore.
    • Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Chucky Tumbler
      • Showcase your bloody good drinks in the all-new reusable cup. The tumbler features a blood dripping effect and designs highlighting the murderous toy.
      • The tumbler costs $27.00 and will also be available at Halloween Horror Nights Orlando and Hollywood.

  • Halloween Horror Nights Orlando runs select nights August 30th-November 3rd.
  • The Hollywood event runs select nights September 5th-November 3rd.

