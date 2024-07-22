Six Flags to Implement New Chaperone Policy at Several Locations

After a huge fight broke out in the Atlanta located park earlier this year, several Six Flags locations will implement a new chaperone policy. The chain merged with Cedar Fair earlier this month, which had previously implemented similar policies at their parks.

What’s Happening:

Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags America and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom have announced new chaperone policies that will go into effect on July 26th.

At these locations, guests inside or entering the park after 4PM must be over the age of 16 or accompanied by a chaperone.

Each chaperone must be 21 years of age or older and may accompany up to 10 guests 15 or younger. They must accompany their group at entry, remain in the park during their visit and be available by phone.

Guests entering the park after 4PM will be asked to show a valid government ID with date of birth. If the guest is unable to provide ID, they may be denied entry. Additionally, guests inside the park may be asked to present ID periodically.

Those 15-and-under found in the park unaccompanied when the policy is in effect will be subject to ejection from the park.

The new policy applies to all tickets and season passes.

