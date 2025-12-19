Twisted Mystery Tour: Original Soundtrack for "Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation" Now Available to Stream

Volume 2 of the Original Soundtrack has arrived following Volume 1's debut in October.

Volume 2 of the Original Soundtrack for Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation is now available to listen to on your favorite streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

Since 2020 in Japan and 2022 in North America, the popular mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland has been thrilling players with its character inspired by Disney villains.

The franchise expanded this fall with Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, which recently concluded its eight-episode first season on Disney+.

Now, fans can listen to the Volume 2 of the Original Soundtrack of the show on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

.

Volume 1 of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation Original Soundtrack was released back in October.

.

Our own Alex Reif has recapped every episode of Season 1, which you can read via our Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation tag.

It was also recently confirmed that a second season, which will tackle Episode of Savanaclaw, is on its way!

More Disney+ News: