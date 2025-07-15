Photos: "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Global Press Tour Continues In Sydney, Australia with the Movie's Cast

They’ve been to Paris. They’ve been to Berlin. They’ve been to London. And now, the cast of Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps have made their landmark fourth stop on the movie’s global press tour: Sydney, Australia– home of the world-famous Sydney Opera House, as seen in the group photo below.

What’s happening:

G’day to Marvel’s First Family! The main cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in Sydney, Australia for another stop on the movie’s global press tour.

arrived in Sydney, Australia for another stop on the movie’s global press tour. Stars Pedro Pascal (who plays Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm / The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm / The Thing) posed for photos at Sydney Harbour in front of the Sydney Opera House and then headed over to HOYTS Cinemas Entertainment Quarter in Sydney for a Launch Event in honor of the new Marvel Studios movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released into theaters everywhere on Friday, July 25th.

In the photos above, you can see Pascal, Kirby, Moss-Bachrach, and Quinn as they pose on the blue carpet for The Fantastic Four: First Steps Sydney Launch Event. And below, the actors sign autographs for fans while Fantastic Four cosplayers gather together for their own photo ops.

