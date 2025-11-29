Celebrate The Season With New "How NOT To Draw" Starring "Prep & Landing" Characters
We wish our desk would come to life like this for the season.
A new How NOT to Draw is a fun way to celebrate the season, and celebrate the newest Prep & Landing special in over a decade, Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, this time teaching us how NOT to draw Wayne and Lanny!
What’s Happening:
- As part of the fun of a brand new Prep & Landing special with Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, we’re getting a brand new How NOT To Draw short.
- In the new edition, we see Wayne and Lanny get sketched out by our animator before taking over his desk and adding a ton of Christmas cheer to herald Santa’s arrival.
- Throughout, we are reminded that Wayne is the seasoned vet here with Lanny being the rookie, as Wayne takes a spot on a nearby catalog in the big comfy chair to watch as Lanny sets everything up.
- As the big guy approaches, the rest of the desk animates to life and gets filled with festive fun.
- You can check out the full short below.
- Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol recently debuted on Disney Channel and Disney+, but will also make its ABC network premiere, tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 30 (9:00 p.m. EST/PST), following encore airings of the previous specials Prep & Landing and Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.
- Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol will join Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” on Dec. 13 (2:40 p.m. EST/PST) following the original Prep & Landing at 2:10 p.m. EST/PST.
- The returning cast for the new special includes Dave Foley as Wayne, Sarah Chalke as Magee, and Derek Richardson as Lanny.
- Joining the cast is Manny Jacinto as Renato, Dulcé Sloan as Janice, Danny Pudi as Chef Geoff and Christopher Swindle as The Big Guy, a.k.a. Santa.
- You can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the new special in his review of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.
- Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol is now available for streaming on Disney+.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- Recent installments of the series include:
- Barry from Kiff
- Gramma Alice from Big City Greens
- Dr. Lullah from StuGo
- Bill Cipher from Gravity Falls
- Polly from Amphibia
- Scratch from The Ghost And Molly Mcgee
- You can catch many of these on the Disney Channel YouTube page or on Disney+, but the best way is through our How NOT to Draw page.
