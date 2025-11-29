Celebrate The Season With New "How NOT To Draw" Starring "Prep & Landing" Characters

We wish our desk would come to life like this for the season.

A new How NOT to Draw is a fun way to celebrate the season, and celebrate the newest Prep & Landing special in over a decade, Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, this time teaching us how NOT to draw Wayne and Lanny!

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of a brand new Prep & Landing special with Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, we’re getting a brand new How NOT To Draw short.

In the new edition, we see Wayne and Lanny get sketched out by our animator before taking over his desk and adding a ton of Christmas cheer to herald Santa’s arrival.

Throughout, we are reminded that Wayne is the seasoned vet here with Lanny being the rookie, as Wayne takes a spot on a nearby catalog in the big comfy chair to watch as Lanny sets everything up.

As the big guy approaches, the rest of the desk animates to life and gets filled with festive fun.

You can check out the full short below.