Disney Star Hudson Stone Drops His First-Ever Music Video for "Talk"
There's retro vibes aplenty in Disney star's first ever music video.
Disney star Hudson Stone has released his first ever music video, set to his recently released single "Talk."
What's Happening:
- Recently, up-and-coming Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone released his second single, "Talk" – a follow-up to his debut single, “Overthinker,” which our own Alex Reif called "a star-making debut."
- Written by Stone along with Josh Varnadore (One Republic), Coleton Rubin (One Republic) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, One Republic), “Talk” takes on the distance between loving someone and being able to talk to them.
- Stone has now followed that up with the first official music video of his career, which is directed by Jason Lester, who has directed music videos for a number of stars, like Phoebe Bridgers, Sabrina Carpenter, Laufey and Conan Gray.
- The video captures what sets Stone apart: an old soul making music for a new generation, with vintage touches like telephones, a phone booth, classic microphones and a tape deck, alongside Stone's signature Gibson guitar.
- Stone is also performing "Talk" during the ongoing Worlds Collide Tour, becoming a show-stopping moment that we captured during the tour's opening night.
- Stone recently signed with Hollywood Records and is preparing to release additional singles and a debut album.
- On the acting side, he appeared in this summer's Camp Rock 3 as Desi, and will make an appearance in the upcoming second season of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire.
- Raised in Los Angeles, Hudson began playing guitar at age five and draws inspiration from his Australian and Korean heritage.
What They're Saying:
- Hudson Stone: "This is my first official music video, so I wanted it to feel like me: a little old school, a lot of guitar. Working with Jason was amazing. And getting to see pieces of it up on the big screens every night on tour while I play the song still feels unreal."
More Disney Channel News:
- Disney star Sway Bhatia paid tribute to her role on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers during last night's Worlds Collide Tour stop in Anaheim.
- After nearly two years since it was announced, we now have the first teaser for the highly-anticipated new animated series, Messi and the Giants.
- Kiff co-creator Nic Smal has teased the return of a fan-favorite character during this year's highly-anticipated Halloween episode.
- Filming has wrapped on the latest installment in the hugely-popular Descendants franchise, Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story.
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