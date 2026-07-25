Marvel Reveals "Predator vs. Punisher" Crossover at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Comics announced an epic crossover during its Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing that the Predator's next hunt will pit the iconic alien against Frank Castle in the new Predator vs. Punisher limited series.

What’s Happening:

Marvel announced Predator vs. Punisher, a four-issue limited series, during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Written by Frank Tieri with artwork by Jesús Saíz, the series launches this November.

The story sends the Predator to New York City in search of worthy prey, setting up a brutal showdown with Frank Castle.

The clash unfolds inside New York's criminal underworld, with villains including Kingpin, Jigsaw, Silvermane, and The Owl set to be a part of the action.

Marvel also unveiled promotional artwork by Dustin Weaver (seen above), a variant cover by Alex Maleev, and a homage variant by Leinil Francis Yu inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man #129, the Punisher's first appearance.

Main Cover

Variant Cover

Homage Cover

Pre-order the Predator vs. Punisher now, which releases on November 4th!

What They’re Saying:

Frank Tieri, Author: “This is the series that'll answer the age old question of who is pop culture's greatest killing machine. Now, fans know I’ve written the Punisher before—in everything from Punisher Noir to the legendary Space: Punisher—but this is the first time I'm actually tackling the Predator. And as a teen who was front row glued to his seat in the theaters as Arnold yelled ‘Get to the Choppa!’ pitting these two against each other is especially a thrill for me…Our story sees the Predator instigating a mob war between some of Marvel's biggest gangland characters—but the thing is, we'll quickly realize the mob might not be his only target... but rather a certain vigilante with a skull on his chest, as well. Fans can expect—SPOILER ALERT—a $%^& ton of blood and violence, but also a lot of twists and turns... including an unexpected shared past between our two combatants. ‘If it bleeds we can kill it.’ The only question will be... who is it that ends up getting killed?”

“This is the series that'll answer the age old question of who is pop culture's greatest killing machine. Now, fans know I’ve written the Punisher before—in everything from Punisher Noir to the legendary Space: Punisher—but this is the first time I'm actually tackling the Predator. And as a teen who was front row glued to his seat in the theaters as Arnold yelled ‘Get to the Choppa!’ pitting these two against each other is especially a thrill for me…Our story sees the Predator instigating a mob war between some of Marvel's biggest gangland characters—but the thing is, we'll quickly realize the mob might not be his only target... but rather a certain vigilante with a skull on his chest, as well. Fans can expect—SPOILER ALERT—a $%^& ton of blood and violence, but also a lot of twists and turns... including an unexpected shared past between our two combatants. ‘If it bleeds we can kill it.’ The only question will be... who is it that ends up getting killed?” Mark Paniccia, Editor: “Seeing two iconic killers test each other in ways neither expects is a guilty joy. Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz are the perfect choice to deliver a showdown this ruthless, visceral, and unforgettable. They’ve created an instant classic!"

More Marvel:

Right now at San Diego Comic-Con, there is a ton of superhero action to look forward to!

While tomorrow’s Hall H panel is sure to bring in tons of amazing announcements, we already have exciting news from Marvel’s Wolverine, MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls, Marvel Rivals, hints about Avengers: Doomsday and more!

Stay tuned for more updates.

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