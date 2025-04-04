Direct from the Grid – “TRON: Ares” Trailer Release Incoming

The trailer for the third TRON movie will be released tomorrow, April 5th.

The first trailer for TRON: Ares, the third film from the Grid, is set to arrive tomorrow, April 5th.

What’s Happening:

After first being shared during the Walt Disney Studios panel CinemaCon 2025 TRON: Ares will be released to the world tomorrow, April 5th.

will be released to the world tomorrow, April 5th. Smoke and lasers welcomed the movie’s stars Jeff Bridges and Jared Leto to the stage. Leto spoke passionately about finally living a childhood dream, while Bridges praised the film’s Nine Inch Nails-composed score

Footage revealed a high-speed lightcycle chase through city streets – complete with one slicing through a police car.

The film follows “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."

It stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares opens in theaters on October 10th.

