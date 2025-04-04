Direct from the Grid – “TRON: Ares” Trailer Release Incoming

The trailer for the third TRON movie will be released tomorrow, April 5th.
The first trailer for TRON: Ares, the third film from the Grid, is set to arrive tomorrow, April 5th.

What’s Happening:

  • After first being shared during the Walt Disney Studios panel at CinemaCon 2025, the first trailer for the third TRON film, TRON: Ares will be released to the world tomorrow, April 5th.
  • Smoke and lasers welcomed the movie’s stars Jeff Bridges and Jared Leto to the stage. Leto spoke passionately about finally living a childhood dream, while Bridges praised the film’s Nine Inch Nails-composed score.
  • Footage revealed a high-speed lightcycle chase through city streets – complete with one slicing through a police car.

  • The film follows “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."
  • It stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.
  • Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares opens in theaters on October 10th.

