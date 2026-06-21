WYTNK: "The Doomies" Premieres, Final Season of "The Bear," Universal Kids Resort Previews, and More This Week in the World of Disney and Beyond

Check out everything happening during the week of June 21–27, 2026.

A new animated series comes to Disney+, the final season of The Bear, and previews of the all-new Universal Kids Resort in Texas. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

When best friends Bobby and Romy accidentally open a portal to evil, their tranquil coastal town transforms into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom.

As the ordinary teens navigate this extraordinary mystery, they face off against literal and inner monsters in this epic comedy that combines thrills, chills, and emotional spills.

The Doomies stars Max Mittelman as Bobby, Madison Calderon as Romy, Noel Gibson as Kim, Jon Bailey as Doug, and Zehra Fazal as Jenny.

Originally expected to be a linear series on Disney Channel, the series will now arrive exclusively on Disney+ on Monday, June 22.

Be sure to check out Tony's review of the newest Disney animated series.

Disney+ is taking viewers behind the scenes of Disney Cruise Line with a new season of Behind the Attraction focused on the fleet’s history and newest ship innovations.

The two-episode special explores the evolution of the cruise fleet since its 1998 launch and highlights the development of the new heroes-and-villains-themed ship, Disney Destiny.

Ahead of the Wednesday, June 24 premiere of Behind the Attraction’s Disney Cruise Line deep dive, you can enjoy the series' 16 previous episodes on Disney+.

Whether you call it a comedy series or not, FX's hit series The Bear is coming to a close with the release of its fifth and final season on Thursday, June 25.

Between mounting financial troubles, a looming sale of the building, devastating storm damage, and the possibility of losing everything they've worked for, the final season appears ready to put its characters through one last emotional and professional gauntlet.

Season 5 begins after Sydney, Richie, and Natalie learn that Carmy has stepped away from the food industry and left the restaurant in their hands.

Jeremy Allen White returns for the farewell season as Carmy Berzatto alongside Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, and Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto.

Ahead of its official opening on July 1, the new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas will be opening for limited previews from June 24-29. During this period, tickets will cost $49.99.

These slightly cheaper day tickets do come with the caveat that not all experiences may be open, and finishing touches may be happening around the park.

Last week, we had the chance to preview everything that this new theme park has to offer, wrapped neatly into one gigantic post.

We also had the chance to stay at and tour the Universal Kids Resort Hotel at the entrance of the park.

Country music’s biggest summer celebration is headed back to primetime, as CMA Fest returns to ABC on Thursday, June 25 with a lineup of some of country music's biggest superstars.

This year’s three-hour concert special will be hosted by country music star Riley Green and Lara Spencer, marking the duo’s first time leading the annual television event.

Among those featured in this year's event are Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Ella Langley, Florida Georgia Line, Lainey Wilson, Michael McDonald, and more.

The special is set to air Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.