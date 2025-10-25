WYTNK: New Anime Series on Disney+, “Only Murders” Season Finale, and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney

Tuesday, October 28th will see the release of the fifth season finale of Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

This season has seen the trio attempting to solve the murder of The Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester, and at the end of the penultimate episode, it looked as if they'd found his murderer.

Check out Alex’s recap

of said episode to get yourself up-to-date.