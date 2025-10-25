WYTNK: New Anime Series on Disney+, “Only Murders” Season Finale, and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney
Check out everything happening during the week of October 26th-November 1st, 2025.
It’s an anime-centric week on Disney+, with the release of two new projects that fans of the Japanese animation style will surely adore. Meanwhile, two films celebrating their 35th anniversary are getting the spotlight, while a popular Hulu series airs its fifth season finale. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!
Third Volume of Star Wars: Visions Comes to Disney+
- The third volume of Lucasfilm’s animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 29th.
- Unlike Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions, Volume 3 will return to featuring exclusively Japanese animation studios. It will also include three “sequel" installments to shorts from the first volume among the nine episodes.
- The English-language voice cast includes such recognizable names as George Takie, Freddie Highmore, Simu Liu, Ronny Chieng, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more.
Fifth Season of Only Murders in the Building Comes to a Dramatic Close
- Tuesday, October 28th will see the release of the fifth season finale of Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
- This season has seen the trio attempting to solve the murder of The Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester, and at the end of the penultimate episode, it looked as if they'd found his murderer. Check out Alex’s recap of said episode to get yourself up-to-date.
- News of a potential sixth season has yet to arrive, but fingers crossed for more murderous adventures in The Arconia with this delightful trio.
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation
- Since 2020 in Japan and 2022 in North America, the popular mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland has been thrilling players with its character inspired by Disney Villains.
- This week, an anime adaptation of the game, entitled Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (appropriately enough) will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 29th.
- The enchanted world of Disney Twisted-Wonderland is based on seven Disney villains: The Queen of Hearts, Scar, Ursula, Jafar, The Evil Queen, Hades, and Maleficent– each of whom are represented by seven legendary figures called the Great Seven.
Edward Scissorhands Gets a New Digital and Home Media Release
- Tim Burton’s beloved 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands is coming to digital retailers and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time on Tuesday, October 28th – just in time for Halloween!
- As the film celebrates its 35th anniversary, it has been lovingly restored and enhanced by Dolby Vision and accompanied by cutting-edge Dolby Atmos sound.
- First released in 1990, Edward Scissorhands has carved a permanent place in the hearts of fans of Burton, Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder and Danny Elfman for decades, and is now presented more vividly than ever before.
- True collectors will be able to pick up the film in a hauntingly beautiful SteelBook, showcasing Kim's face reflected in shattered glass on the front and a detailed close-up of Edward's compelling gaze on the back.
D23 Goes “On the Road” with Home Alone
- As soon as Halloween ends, D23 is getting in the festive spirit by kicking off their next “On the Road” event series, featuring the beloved 1990 holiday classic, Home Alone.
- Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the film, Home Alone will be screened at multiple theaters across the country, taking place in 19 different cities. It all kicks off on Saturday, November 1st on The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California.
- As for the event itself, it will include a screening of Home Alone with host-led, dynamic, fan-powered moments, surprise themed goodies, photo opportunities, and more.
Halloween Night on Dancing with the Stars
- Things are about to get spooky on the dance floor, as the remaining celebrity contestants on Dancing with the Stars celebrate Halloween Night on Tuesday, October 28th.
- The special Halloween episode will see two-time Mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke return to the ballroom as guest judge.
- The night will feature performances to “Sympathy is a knife” by Charli xcx featuring Ariana Grande and “The Dead Dance” by Lady Gaga; while Jan Ravnik and Jenna Johnson will perform a routine to “CANCELLED!” off Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Then, it’s the return of the dance marathon, “Dance Monster-thon.”
Halloween is Finally Here!
- Disney Parks have been celebrating Halloween for over two months now, so it’s somewhat anticlimactic to say that the day is finally here!
- While tickets have long been sold out, visitors to both coasts can celebrate Halloween with a visit to either Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Oogie Boogie Bash.
- If you can’t make it out to the parks, why not stay at home for a spooky Halloween marathon? From old classics such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus, to new Huluween terrors this year like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and Stay, Disney+ and Hulu have you covered!
