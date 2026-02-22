"Zootopia 2" Wins Best Animated Film at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" also took home a coveted award at this year's BAFTA Film Awards.
Awards season continues across the pond with the 79th annual BAFTA Film Awards – and Disney's Zootopia 2 has picked up a big award.
What's Happening:
- Disney received a total of seven nominations across three categories in the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards.
- Zootopia 2, known in the UK as Zootropolis 2, took home the award for Best Animated Film, besting Pixar's Elio.
- Zootopia 2 was also nominated for Best Children's & Family Film, but lost out to Boong.
- In the category of Special Visual Effects, it was Avatar: Fire and Ash's time to shine, which beat out two other films with effects provided by ILM – F1 and Frankenstein.
- Head over to the official BAFTA website to see the full list of tonight's winners.
- Disney also took home some wins at the 53rd Annie Awards, held on Saturday night.
- This all leads up to the 98th Oscars, which airs live on ABC and streams live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
- Take a look at our list of Disney-related nominations for the 98th Oscars.
