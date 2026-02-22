"Zootopia 2" Wins Best Animated Film at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" also took home a coveted award at this year's BAFTA Film Awards.

Awards season continues across the pond with the 79th annual BAFTA Film Awards – and Disney's Zootopia 2 has picked up a big award.

What's Happening:

Disney received a total of seven nominations across three categories in the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

Zootopia 2, known in the UK as Zootropolis 2, took home the award for Best Animated Film, besting Pixar's Elio.

Zootopia 2 was also nominated for Best Children's & Family Film, but lost out to Boong.

In the category of Special Visual Effects, it was Avatar: Fire and Ash's time to shine, which beat out two other films with effects provided by ILM – F1 and Frankenstein.

Head over to the official BAFTA website to see the full list of tonight's winners.

Disney also took home some wins at the 53rd Annie Awards, held on Saturday night.

This all leads up to the 98th Oscars, which airs live on ABC and streams live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Take a look at our list of Disney-related nominations for the 98th Oscars.

More Disney Movie News: