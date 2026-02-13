"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for February 3rd

This week, we check out what's new at Walt Disney World, preview merchandise for DCA's 25th anniversary, and embrace an athletic lifestyle with the latest from RSVLTS!

Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show!

Barely Necessities Episode 248 – February 3, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Race You There! RSVLTS Debuts Run Mickey Collection with Athletic Staples For All Your Training Needs

RSVLTS is on the run…with Mickey Mouse?? Our favorite fashion brand had just launched a new collection of apparel inspired by Mickey Mouse and these styles are perfect for your favorite mode of exercise. Whether that’s completing a triathlon or just lifting the remote to change the channel!



Muppets Take the Parks This February in New "The Muppets Disney Park Day” Pin Collection

If your pin board has been missing a little Muppet mayhem, Disney is fixing that in a big way. A brand-new “Muppets Disney Park Day” pin series is launching across both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, pairing beloved characters with iconic attractions in clever, collectible designs.



Photos: Take Home the Tree of Life with a New Succulent Planter at Disney's Animal Kingdom

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place spotted a unique new souvenir Animal Kingdom fans won’t wanna miss out on. Designed to look like the incredible Tree of Life, the new succulent and planter combo features a miniature version of the faux tree.

Disney California Adventure 25th Anniversary Brings Interactive Popcorn Buckets, Sweet Treats, and Exclusive Merchandise

Disney California Adventure is turning 25, and the Disneyland Resort is pulling out all the stops with nostalgic treats, must-have collectibles, and commemorative merchandise designed to celebrate the park’s legacy in unforgettable style.



Ducks in a Row: Walt Disney World Releases New Character Themed Rubber Ducks

On a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted some adorable new rubber ducks perfect for fans looking to take home a cheap and silly souvenir. Seeing the iconic bath-time buddy dress up as different Disney characters, fans will find variations from films like Winnie the Pooh, Frozen, Moana, and more!



Disney Magic Meets Kitchen Duty with New Mickey and Minnie Scrubbers from Scrub Daddy

As shared by Disney Family on Instagram, Scrub Daddy has revealed the new Mickey Mouse Scrub Daddy and Minnie Mouse Scrub Mommy. A red Mickey scrubber and pink Minnie scrubber contain the iconic shape of their heads, performing the same scrubbing tasks as a regular Scrub Daddy.

Photos: Create Your Own Disneyland 70th Anniversary Starbucks Tumbler at Downtown Disney

A "Create Your Own Tumbler" Disneyland 70th Anniversary-themed Starbucks tumbler option has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found the Create Your Own Tumbler display at the Disney Home shop on Downtown Disney, where they retail for $59.99.



LEGO Releases Pre-Orders for New Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Building Sets

LEGO has plenty of sets perfect for Disney fans around the world. But for those who love Winnie the Pooh, there are two new building sets you won’t wanna miss. Now available for pre-order on LEGO’s website, you can honor two of the animated film and television series most popular characters.

OshKosh Baby B’gosh Celebrates 100 Years of "Winnie the Pooh" with Spring 2026 Collection

Few stories have wrapped generations in comfort quite like Winnie the Pooh. Now, as the beloved bear celebrates his 100th anniversary, a new collection is bringing the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood to the tiniest fans in a way that feels both timeless and wearable.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – February 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 1-7

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Let's Play Ball! Check Out the New Walt Disney World Disney Princess Baseball Jerseys

Almost exactly one year ago, Walt Disney World launched a set of Disney Princess-themed baseball jerseys. And now, fans can shop a new collection of the sporty apparel themed to other popular princesses.



Disney Parks Fashion: New Tees Arrive Celebrating Classic Disneyland Attractions

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place stopped by Merlin’s Marvelous Miscellany to check out a new lineup of attraction apparel. The Fantasyland retail location recently dropped a lineup of T-shirts inspired by opening day attractions of the first Disney Park.

New Pixar-Inspired Collectible Sippers Coming to Disney Parks

Disney fans, it looks like you’ve been chosen! Disney has just teased two brand-new collectible sippers coming soon to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and they are sure to be must-haves for fans of Pixar fun.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Gets Vinyl Soundtrack Album in March

Pre-orders are now available for the Avatar: Fire and Ash 12" Vinyl soundtrack. With a ship date set for March 4, the soundtrack features the film's score, composed by Simon Franglen. Also included is "Dream As One," the film's original song, performed over the closing credits by Miley Cyrus.

The Disney Afternoon Collection Brings Classic Games to Nintendo Switch This February

Grab your pogo cane, fire up the Sea Duck, and get ready to flap into the night. A beloved era of Disney gaming is making its triumphant return. Disney fans and retro gamers alike have reason to celebrate as The Disney Afternoon Collection officially heads to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 26 via digital download, with physical editions arriving later.

Toy Review – Hot Toys “Deadpool & Wolverine” X-23 Sixth Scale Figure

Hot Toys slowly continues to roll out another much anticipated release in the form of X-23, which is available in the US via Sideshow Collectibles. Nine years after we first met the popular live-action version of the Marvel character in 2017's Logan, X-23 (AKA Laura) has a terrific new collectible here for fans of the character and for the films we've seen her in.

