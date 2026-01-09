Photos: Disney's Blind Box Craze Takes Over Disney Storyland Boutique at Downtown Disney

The store, which first opened about a year ago, is now the place for blind boxes at the Disneyland Resort!

Back in November, Disney Storyland Boutique in Downtown Disney was transformed to become the west coast home of the new Disney blind box craze. The store first opened in January 2025, featuring an assortment of merchandise – even Duffy and friends items. It got a makeover a few months later for the Disneyland 70th Celebration. But now, it has become the Disneyland home of blind boxes.

Like with the new Disney Drop Shop at Walt Disney World, Disney Storyland Boutique now mostly specializes in merchandise as part of the popular blind box trend, specializing largely in Disney branded favorites, though you might find some others here too. The new location features major collectible brands, like Cosbi, Beast Kingdom, and Pop Mart, all of which have partnered with Disney to bring blind boxes of favorite characters from the worlds of Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

The blind boxes themselves range in price, with some starting from $9.99 and others climbing up into the $20 or $30 range. Some even go higher, coming in at $50.99 for a blind box collectible. It is also important to note that at this location, no discounts apply. Anything purchased in this location, due to the blind box nature, cannot be returned, exchanged, or refunded.

Disney's own Wishables line, which made a comeback last year, is also featured here.

The store isn't entirely blind boxes, however, as we also spotted some Pop! Funko vinyls for sale, in addition to plenty of apparel.

