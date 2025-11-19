Joffrey's Coffee Offers Holiday Deal on Disney Parks & Resorts Blends

Exclusive weekly deals are available now through December 1.

Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. is celebrating the holiday season with a special weekly sale, offering 30% off select Disney Parks & Resorts coffee blends and other favorites.

What's Happening:

  • Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. is offering 30% off on Disney Parks & Resorts coffee blends.
  • The deals run from November 5 through December 1, with a new selection of discounted blends each week.
  • The sales are structured into weekly themes, with the current and upcoming weeks focusing on areas inspired by Walt Disney World Resort locations:
    • November 19-23: Enjoy 30% off Disney's Animal Kingdom Resort Area coffees and select origin coffees and blends.
    • November 26-30: Get 30% off Magic Kingdom Park Resort Area coffees, the Disney Princess Collection, and select Joffrey's Tea Sachets.
    • December 1 ONLY!: A one-day-only sale with 30% off select Disney Parks & Resorts Blends and the STAR WARS Collection.
  • The Animal Kingdom Resort Area blends include favorites like Tusker House, Sanaa Blend, Artifact Blend, Flavors of Africa, and Jiko - The Cooking Place.
  • Additionally, this week features several Disney-themed blends outside of the Animal Kingdom Resort Area, such as the Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Brew and the Disney Encanto - Familia Madrigal Blend.
  • The 30% discount applies automatically at checkout at the Joffrey's website.
  • Free ground shipping is available on orders of $60+ in the contiguous U.S. (international orders may incur extra fees; Disney-licensed items can't ship abroad).
  • We previously reviewed some of these Joffrey's Coffee Disney Parks & Resorts exclusive blends.

Joffrey's Coffee:

  • The Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company is the official specialty coffee of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Vacation Club.
  • Joffrey's roasts specialty coffee beans for over 150 unique Disney products, including blends for resort restaurants, signature dining experiences, and theme park kiosks.
  • The company's presence is prominent throughout the parks, with kiosks offering unique seasonal and classic beverages
  • Recently, Joffrey's launched a special Annual Passholder Holiday Beverage Crawl, where if you collect five exclusive holiday drink you receive a free branded luggage tag.

