We're FAWNing Over the Final Addition to the Loungefly Pastel Collection

A young Bambi closes out the continuity line with a super cute, fuzzy style, perfect for your next visit to the parks.

After a year full of magical releases in the Loungefly Pastel collection, Disney Store is wrapping up the series with Bambi. The young prince takes the spotlight for the final month of this charming collection which presents our favorite characters in muted color palettes and soft, textured materials.





(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The cutest Disney pals from the parks and our favorite animated films have been starring in the 2025 Loungefly Pastel collection that concludes this week.

As the series comes to a close, Disney Store is spotlighting Bambi and its titular character with a stylish, fuzzy mini backpack and matching ear headband.

Bambi joins the lineup featuring characters from every Disney era, like Figaro, Cheshire Cat, Orange Bird, Lotso, and even Judy Hopps.

The continuity line features light-colored, soft, (and sometimes cuddly) accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.

Just like all our favorite Loungefly bags, the mini backpack features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! The ears feature Bambi surrounded by a large snowflake, which is perfect for winter. On one ear, Babmi has a mischievous face, while the other shows him making a surprised expression.

The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $44.99-$90.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store!

Today only (12/8/25) enjoy Free Shipping on any size order with the code FREESHIP!

Bambi Pastel Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Bambi Pastel Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

More Pastel Collection Styles

Judy Hopps Loungefly Mini Backpack – Zootopia 2 | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Zootopia 2 | Disney Store

Read More: Judy Hopps Joins the Loungefly Pastel Collection – Just in Time for "Zootopia 2"

Be a Fashion Chameleon with the Loungefly Pastel Collection Featuring Pascal

Out of this World! "Toy Story" Aliens Take Up Residence on in Loungefly Pastel Collection

Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear Shows His Softer Side in the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Orange Bird Lands in the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Experiment 626 Crashes The Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

It's Not Your Imagination! Figment Accessories Join the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Baymax Represents "Big Hero 6" as Part of the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Figaro from "Pinocchio" is the Purr-fect Addition to Loungefly's Fuzzy Pastel Collection

Winnie the Pooh Joins the Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection at Disney Store

Fluffy and Fun! The Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection Features a Cheshire Cat Mini Backpack and Ear Headband

Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Other Deals at Disney Store

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Mickey Mouse Travel Watch Set by Citizen – Limited Edition – Exclusive | Disney Store

Free Mickey Mouse 2025 Limited Edition Ornament by Lenox | Receive a free hand-painted porcelain ornament with your $250+ purchase of Pandora items. While supplies last.

Fantasyland Castle Shooting Star Snake Chain Bracelet by Pandora – Disney Parks | Disney Store

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!