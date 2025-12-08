We're FAWNing Over the Final Addition to the Loungefly Pastel Collection
After a year full of magical releases in the Loungefly Pastel collection, Disney Store is wrapping up the series with Bambi. The young prince takes the spotlight for the final month of this charming collection which presents our favorite characters in muted color palettes and soft, textured materials.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The cutest Disney pals from the parks and our favorite animated films have been starring in the 2025 Loungefly Pastel collection that concludes this week.
- As the series comes to a close, Disney Store is spotlighting Bambi and its titular character with a stylish, fuzzy mini backpack and matching ear headband.
- Bambi joins the lineup featuring characters from every Disney era, like Figaro, Cheshire Cat, Orange Bird, Lotso, and even Judy Hopps.
- The continuity line features light-colored, soft, (and sometimes cuddly) accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.
- Just like all our favorite Loungefly bags, the mini backpack features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.
- Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! The ears feature Bambi surrounded by a large snowflake, which is perfect for winter. On one ear, Babmi has a mischievous face, while the other shows him making a surprised expression.
- The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $44.99-$90.00.
Free Shipping at Disney Store!
Today only (12/8/25) enjoy Free Shipping on any size order with the code FREESHIP!
Bambi Pastel Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store
Bambi Pastel Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
More Pastel Collection Styles
Judy Hopps Loungefly Mini Backpack – Zootopia 2 | Disney Store
Judy Hopps Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Zootopia 2 | Disney Store
Read More: Judy Hopps Joins the Loungefly Pastel Collection – Just in Time for "Zootopia 2"
Be a Fashion Chameleon with the Loungefly Pastel Collection Featuring Pascal
Out of this World! "Toy Story" Aliens Take Up Residence on in Loungefly Pastel Collection
Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear Shows His Softer Side in the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store
Orange Bird Lands in the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store
Experiment 626 Crashes The Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store
It's Not Your Imagination! Figment Accessories Join the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store
Baymax Represents "Big Hero 6" as Part of the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store
Figaro from "Pinocchio" is the Purr-fect Addition to Loungefly's Fuzzy Pastel Collection
Winnie the Pooh Joins the Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection at Disney Store
Fluffy and Fun! The Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection Features a Cheshire Cat Mini Backpack and Ear Headband
Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots
Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!
Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!
Other Deals at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Guests can also pick up the following plush, accessories, and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $25 Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Blanket
- $22 Mickey Mouse Snowman Holiday Ear Headband
- $22 Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Holiday Snowglobe
- $22 Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Holidays'' Tote Bag
- $16 Mickey Mouse Holiday Plush and Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush
- $16 Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Holidays 2025'' Glass Ornament
- Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.
Mickey Mouse Travel Watch Set by Citizen – Limited Edition – Exclusive | Disney Store
Free Mickey Mouse 2025 Limited Edition Ornament by Lenox | Receive a free hand-painted porcelain ornament with your $250+ purchase of Pandora items. While supplies last.
Fantasyland Castle Shooting Star Snake Chain Bracelet by Pandora – Disney Parks | Disney Store
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!