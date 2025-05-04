Jedi Master Sol Lightsaber Hilt Debuts as Disney Store on Star Wars Wars Day

The replica is designed after the weapon seen in "Star Wars: The Acolyte." When connected with a lightsaber blade it glows blue.

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including Jedi Master Sol’s Lightsaber hilt.

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of epic selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Today fans can add to their collection with the Master Sol Lightsaber hilt.

Master Sol won over audiences in Star Wars: The Acolyte as the tortured Jedi grappling with decisions of the past while trying to carve out a future for the next class of Jedi apprentices.

The Maser Sol lightsaber hilt is available now at Disney Store

Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON . Available while supplies last

. Available while supplies last Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Master Sol Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: The Acolyte

Push switch on hilt to activate LIGHTSABER noises and illuminate an attachable LIGHTSABER blade in royal blue, sold separately

Created for Disney Store

Hilt: L29 x W6 x D.4cm approx.

Case: L34 x W13.5 x D11.5cm approx.

Requires x3 AA batteries, included

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!