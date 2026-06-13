Celebrate Shanghai Disneyland's 10th Birthday with a Stunning Snow White Doll Coming to Disney Store

Ownership of this doll will definitely make you the fairest one of all!

A stunning new Snow White doll is coming to Disney Store in honor of Shanghai Disneyland's 10th birthday.

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What's Happening:

Shanghai Disneyland officially opened its gates on June 16, 2016 – which means that in just a few days, we'll be celebrating the resort's 10th anniversary.

While the "With You, It's Magic+" celebration actually began back in March, Disney Store is commemorating the anniversary with a special limited-edition doll release.

This intricately detailed doll features Snow White, who prominently features in the park's walk-through attraction "Once Upon a Time" Adventure.

Located within the Enchanted Storybook Castle, "Once Upon a Time" Adventure allows you to step through the Magic Mirror portal and enter an enchanted dimension of wonder: Snow White’s fairy-tale world.

But back to the doll – it will be released on DisneyStore.com on the park's anniversary, June 16, at 8 a.m. PT.

We were on site for the launch of Shanghai Disneyland's 10th anniversary celebration back in March – so be sure to check out all of our coverage of the new entertainment, decor and fun!

Even more fun is coming this summer as part of "With You, It's Magic+," with more special events, entertainment, food, merchandise, and extended park hours.

We'll once again be at Shanghai Disneyland for its actual 10th birthday, so stay tuned for more coverage!

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