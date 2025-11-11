My Eyes are Down Here! Lenny Action Figure is Latest "Toy Story" Character to be Featured at Disney Store

Lenny is more than just a cute pair of toy binoculars...he can walk too!

We have been having so much fun celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story and there's more excitement on the way! Disney Store has been introducing new toys and collectibles inspired by characters from the iconic film and today's release is the Lenny action figure!





(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Cheers to 30 years of Toy Story! So how does one go about commemorating such a milestone? With merchandise, of course! Disney Store is honoring Toy Story's big year with a delightful series of dolls, toys and collectibles including Lenny.

Not sure who we're talking about? That's ok he's not the most popular of the toys, but you definitely know him. Lenny is the walking pair of toy binoculars complete with animated eyes that help Woody, Buzz and the gang as they prepare of moving day

Lenny Action Figure – Toy Story | Disney Store

Appearing as he does in the film, Lenny has a teal body with two round eyes, orange legs that allow him to move/waddle, and a wind up lever on the side to help propel him on his journey.

Along with this collectible toy, fans can also shop new Disney Store Exclusive apparel featuring Buzz and Woody, Spirit Jersey and RSVLTS styles, Disney Lacers, and a musical figurine.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear Musical Figure – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

The Lenny action figure and more Toy Story items are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99-$169.00

Disney Store Exclusives

Buzz Lightyear 1/4 Zip Pullover for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Woody 1/4 Zip Pullover for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Woody Fringe Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Spirit Jersey

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

RSVLTS

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Performance Hoodie by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Toy Story Storyboard Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

More Toy Story Fun

Woody Button-Down Shirt for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure – Series Six – Toy Story | Disney Store

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Set – Series Six – Toy Story | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ornaments with Code: JOLLY

Free LEGO Classic Animation Scenes Set with Any Order of $130+ with Code: GIFT



30 Years of Toy Story!:

Happy Anniversary Toy Story! The groundbreaking computer animated film has been entertaining movie lovers for decades and several of our favorite brands are celebrating the milestone anniversary with limited edition collections. Check these out:

Flock to Disney Store to Check Out the New Bo Peep Limited Edition Doll!

He Comes in Peace! Chrome Version Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure Has Arrived

Photos: Levi's Unveils Whimsical Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection in Stores

Out of this World! "Toy Story" Aliens Take Up Residence on in Loungefly Pastel Collection

Hit the Green This Spring in Style with "Toy Story" Golf Gear Collection From RSVLTS

A Complete Guide to Toy Story 30th Anniversary Merchandise

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



