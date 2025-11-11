My Eyes are Down Here! Lenny Action Figure is Latest "Toy Story" Character to be Featured at Disney Store
We have been having so much fun celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story and there's more excitement on the way! Disney Store has been introducing new toys and collectibles inspired by characters from the iconic film and today's release is the Lenny action figure!
What’s Happening:
- Cheers to 30 years of Toy Story! So how does one go about commemorating such a milestone? With merchandise, of course! Disney Store is honoring Toy Story's big year with a delightful series of dolls, toys and collectibles including Lenny.
- Not sure who we're talking about? That's ok he's not the most popular of the toys, but you definitely know him. Lenny is the walking pair of toy binoculars complete with animated eyes that help Woody, Buzz and the gang as they prepare of moving day
Lenny Action Figure – Toy Story | Disney Store
- Appearing as he does in the film, Lenny has a teal body with two round eyes, orange legs that allow him to move/waddle, and a wind up lever on the side to help propel him on his journey.
- Along with this collectible toy, fans can also shop new Disney Store Exclusive apparel featuring Buzz and Woody, Spirit Jersey and RSVLTS styles, Disney Lacers, and a musical figurine.
Woody and Buzz Lightyear Musical Figure – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store
- The Lenny action figure and more Toy Story items are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99-$169.00
30 Years of Toy Story!:
Happy Anniversary Toy Story! The groundbreaking computer animated film has been entertaining movie lovers for decades and several of our favorite brands are celebrating the milestone anniversary with limited edition collections. Check these out:
