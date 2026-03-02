Aerosmith Out! References to the Original Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Removed from the Walt Disney World App
After 27 non-stop years of concerts, Aerosmith can finally rest...
Before March 1 even came to a close, the Walt Disney World app was updated to modify features on the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster building as the original version of the attraction closed forever.
What's Happening:
- Yesterday, March 1, marked the final day of jamming out to Aerosmith tunes aboard Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios – with The Muppets set to move into G-Force Records this summer.
- Even though, compared to say DINOSAUR's closure, the changes here will be minimal – guests still descended upon the park for one last high speed launch to the Aerosmith concert.
- After the park closed at 9:00 p.m., the My Disney Experience app was updated to remove elements from the attraction on the map – including the giant guitar and other small details, such as the gift shop's sign.
- Guests can still access the attraction's courtyard area, as it is the only path towards the still-open Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show.
- Take a look around the original version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster as it appeared on its final day of operation with our collection of photos.
- Outside of the attraction, the iconic giant guitar will be getting a psychedelic makeover with new “Starring The Muppets" signage. The new look takes inspiration from the classic Electric Mayhem van paint job, and will also include a golden key on the piano motif to pay homage to Dr. Teeth.
- When guests visit G-Force Records, they’ll be welcomed into a recording session with Electric Mayhem and some superstar penguin sound engineers, who are rocking out on overtime. Scooter, in an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time.
- With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens this summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
