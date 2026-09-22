Photos: Half of Alien Swirling Saucers Closed Ahead of Debut of New Elements This Friday

Don't worry, as the attraction is split in two, guests can still enjoy the original iteration of the Toy Story Land ride.

With just a few days to go until some new magic debuts at Alien Swirling Saucers, the Toy Story Land attraction is getting some work done to prepare.

What's Happening:

Last week, Disney announced that Lilypad from Toy Story 5 would be making her way to Walt Disney World as a new addition to Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, bringing some fresh new tunes with her.

We've already seen Lilypad herself installed outside the attraction, but as get closer to the September 25 debut of the new magic, the attraction is undergoing a bit of a refurbishment.

Specifically, one half of Alien Swirling Saucers is currently closed, with planters blocking off views of that side.

An end to this refurbishment has not been announced, but it is likely that Disney will want it to be running at full capacity in time for Lilypad's debut this Friday.

Putting her DJ skills to the test, Lilypad will bring Toy Story classics to life with new reimagined versions as well as brand-new songs written specifically for the attraction.

Reimagined songs include versions of "You've Got a Friend in Me" (from the original Toy Story) "We Belong Together" (from Toy Story 3) and "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (from Toy Story 4), alongside new compositions "Pizza Planet Promo" and "Spin It Back, Lilypad."

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