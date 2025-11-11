Photos / Video: Disney Destiny Officially Christened with a Spectacular Drone and Projection Show at Port Everglades
Disney Cruise Line celebrated the christening of their newest ship, the Disney Destiny, with a spectacular drone and projection show over Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.
Christening is a maritime tradition that brings good luck to the ship, its crew and all who sail on the vessel. But with this being Disney, the event was a pretty spectacular occasion! The christening was celebrated with a show full of projections on the ship itself, drones above it, and live performers. A number of jaw-dropping moments took place, inspired by the multiple properties found aboard the ship, such as Black Panther, The Lion King, Frozen, and of course, the Disney Villains.
Black Panther
The Lion King
Frozen
Pirates of the Caribbean
Disney Villains
Hercules
As the show came to a close, the moment of dedication arrived as Captains Mickey and Minnie took to the stage, alongside the Godparent of the Disney Destiny, Susan Egan (voice of Megara in Hercules) and Chairman of Disney Experiences, Josh D'Amaro.
Catch a full replay of the christening of the Disney Destiny via the official livestream below.
The official Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube also shared a short video showcasing what went into creating this spectacular performance.
More from the Disney Destiny:
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, will set sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
- As we continue to explore the ship, be sure to check out our coverage so far:
- Voyage with Hercules: Disney Shares a Plethora of First Look Photos of the Disney Destiny's New Stage Show
- The Heroines of “Hercules” and “Brave” Get Their Own Intricately Themed Cafes Aboard the Disney Destiny
- "The Lion King" Comes to Life on the Pride Lands of the Disney Destiny
- First Look at The Sanctum, the Doctor Strange-Themed Lounge Aboard the Disney Destiny
- Drop the Kids Off and Explore More Adults-Only Spaces Aboard the Disney Destiny
- The God of Mischief Claims His Throne on the High Seas Aboard the Disney Destiny
- Keep following along with us here at Laughing Place for much more from the media cruise aboard the Disney Destiny!