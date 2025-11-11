Photos / Video: Disney Destiny Officially Christened with a Spectacular Drone and Projection Show at Port Everglades

You’ll want to check out this incredible show, featuring a number of jaw-dropping moments inspired by the multiple properties found aboard the ship!

Disney Cruise Line celebrated the christening of their newest ship, the Disney Destiny, with a spectacular drone and projection show over Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Christening is a maritime tradition that brings good luck to the ship, its crew and all who sail on the vessel. But with this being Disney, the event was a pretty spectacular occasion! The christening was celebrated with a show full of projections on the ship itself, drones above it, and live performers. A number of jaw-dropping moments took place, inspired by the multiple properties found aboard the ship, such as Black Panther, The Lion King, Frozen, and of course, the Disney Villains.

Black Panther

The Lion King

Frozen

Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney Villains

Hercules

As the show came to a close, the moment of dedication arrived as Captains Mickey and Minnie took to the stage, alongside the Godparent of the Disney Destiny, Susan Egan (voice of Megara in Hercules) and Chairman of Disney Experiences, Josh D'Amaro.

Catch a full replay of the christening of the Disney Destiny via the official livestream below.

The official Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube also shared a short video showcasing what went into creating this spectacular performance.

