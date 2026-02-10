New and Returning Photo Ops Come to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

From Magic Shots to colorful props and scenic backdrops, there's no shortage of fun photo opportunities during the Flower & Garden Festival!

This morning, we got more details about this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival – and in addition to some great food, entertainment and topiaries, guests will find some exciting new and returning Disney PhotoPass opportunities around the park.

What's Happening:

Disney PhotoPass invites you to discover brand-new Magic Shots, colorful props, and scenic backdrops that turn your EPCOT memories into masterpieces.

All of new and returning themed photo ops and more, will be available around the park for the duration of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Highlights include: NEW – Poppy Seed Prop & Giant Flower Magic Shot

Join gardener Mickey Mouse for this Magic Shot commemorating your festival stay—available on the pathway to CommuniCore Hall. NEW – Honey Jar Prop & Spike the Bee Magic Shot

Celebrate your visit to EPCOT with this bee-autiful Magic Shot and pose with a honey jar prop to make it even sweeter—available between the Germany and Italy Pavilions, and in the Japan Pavilion. NEW – Thumper Topiary Magic Shot

Capture a sweet festival memory with this adorable Thumper topiary, except it's small enough to hold in your hand—available between the Italy and Germany Pavilions. Butterfly Magic Shot

Strike a graceful pose and watch as beautiful butterflies magically appear in your photo—available on the bridge to World Showcase. Isabela Magic Shot

Grow some magical flowers, and watch the crowd go wild with Isabela in this Magic Shot—available between the Germany and Italy Pavilions. Orange Bird Magic Shot

Sweeten up your day with this Orange Bird Magic Shot—available at all World Celebration PhotoPass locations. Fairy Wings Magic Shot

Don a pair of delicate fairy wings in this festival-exclusive Magic Shot—available at all World Showcase PhotoPass locations. Tiny World Magic Shot

Capture a 360-degree Tiny World Magic Shot with festival-exclusive artwork—available near the park entrance fountain. Groot Topiary Magic Shot

catch this adorable character, in tiny topiary form, in a Magic Shot—available near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.



We also got a look at some of the merchandise items featuring Orange Bird and Spike the Bee for this year's festival.

Taking place this year from March 4 through June 1, 2026, the festival also plays host to a fan-favorite concert series, Garden Rocks!

The festival also includes special gardens, topiary sculptures, and the aforementioned concert series, turning the park into a colorful, seasonal wonderland that’s all included with regular park admission.

