New and Returning Photo Ops Come to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

From Magic Shots to colorful props and scenic backdrops, there's no shortage of fun photo opportunities during the Flower & Garden Festival!

This morning, we got more details about this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival – and in addition to some great food, entertainment and topiaries, guests will find some exciting new and returning Disney PhotoPass opportunities around the park.

What's Happening:

  • Disney PhotoPass invites you to discover brand-new Magic Shots, colorful props, and scenic backdrops that turn your EPCOT memories into masterpieces.
  • All of new and returning themed photo ops and more, will be available around the park for the duration of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
  • Highlights include: 
    • NEW – Poppy Seed Prop & Giant Flower Magic Shot
      Join gardener Mickey Mouse for this Magic Shot commemorating your festival stay—available on the pathway to CommuniCore Hall.
    • NEW – Honey Jar Prop & Spike the Bee Magic Shot
      Celebrate your visit to EPCOT with this bee-autiful Magic Shot and pose with a honey jar prop to make it even sweeter—available between the Germany and Italy Pavilions, and in the Japan Pavilion.
    • NEW – Thumper Topiary Magic Shot
      Capture a sweet festival memory with this adorable Thumper topiary, except it's small enough to hold in your hand—available between the Italy and Germany Pavilions.
    • Butterfly Magic Shot
      Strike a graceful pose and watch as beautiful butterflies magically appear in your photo—available on the bridge to World Showcase.
    • Isabela Magic Shot
      Grow some magical flowers, and watch the crowd go wild with Isabela in this Magic Shot—available between the Germany and Italy Pavilions.
    • Orange Bird Magic Shot
      Sweeten up your day with this Orange Bird Magic Shot—available at all World Celebration PhotoPass locations.
    • Fairy Wings Magic Shot
      Don a pair of delicate fairy wings in this festival-exclusive Magic Shot—available at all World Showcase PhotoPass locations.
    • Tiny World Magic Shot
      Capture a 360-degree Tiny World Magic Shot with festival-exclusive artwork—available near the park entrance fountain.
    • Groot Topiary Magic Shot
      catch this adorable character, in tiny topiary form, in a Magic Shot—available near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

  • We also got a look at some of the merchandise items featuring Orange Bird and Spike the Bee for this year's festival.
  • Taking place this year from March 4 through June 1, 2026, the festival also plays host to a fan-favorite concert series, Garden Rocks!
  • The festival also includes special gardens, topiary sculptures, and the aforementioned concert series, turning the park into a colorful, seasonal wonderland that’s all included with regular park admission. 

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com