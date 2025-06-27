Video / Photos: "Grazie!" - New Entertainment Performer Appears at EPCOT's Italy Pavilion, Not Listed On Schedule
This performer is quite good at doing handstands on a stack of chairs.
During a visit to EPCOT at Walt Disney World this morning, Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good spotted a new performer in the theme park’s Italy Pavilion, during the time when a different entertainment offering– namely Sergio– was scheduled to appear. We don’t know this new performer’s name, so we’re just going to call her “Grazie!"
What’s happening:
- A new performer has been spotted in EPCOT’s Italy Pavilion. Her name was not listed on the schedule, so for now we’re calling her “Grazie" (Italian for “Thank you") based on the note she holds up at the end of her act.
- Grazie’s specialty is balancing on an increasingly tall stack of chairs while Italian music plays in the background. She incorporates guests into her act by having them hand objects to her as the performance goes on.
- She appeared during a time on today’s schedule that was slotted for a different Italy Pavilion performer named Sergio. You can check out Jeremiah’s recording of Grazie’s full act in the embedded YouTube video below.
Watch Grazie - New entertainment offering in EPCOT's Italy Pavilion:
What they’re saying:
- New EPCOT Performer: “Grazie!"
More Images:
