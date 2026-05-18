Fan-Favorite Series "Imagineer That!" Arrives on Disney+
Sit tight nostalgia fans, it's just the newer editions.
In an almost return-to-form for the short form series, fans of Disney's Imagineer That! can now catch the newer episodes of the fan-favorite shorts on Disney+.
What's Happening:
- The fan-favorite short-form series, Imagineer That! has arrived on Disney+.
- Hosted by the mini-matronic favorite, Tom Morrow 2.0, the reboot of a favorite Disney Channel segment can now be found on demand on the popular streaming platform, though the entries were previously available (and still are) at the official Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel.
- This makes the new(ish) series about one autoplay away from a true return to form. Devotees may recall that Imagineer That! was a interstitial short-form series on Disney Channel that aired in between programs or during ad breaks in the late 90s and early 2000s.
- Similar to the reboot, the series was hosted by Tom Morrow 2.0 and would take a closer look at some of the tricks and techniques that Imagineers use on favorite, classic, and even upcoming and newly opened attractions at Disney Parks around the globe under the guise of answering questions from Disney Parks fans.
- However, as of press time, the Disney+ arrival did not tap the archives and make the earlier entries available, sticking only to the first batch of the new revival edition.
- At press time, subscribers will find:
- How do Disney Imagineers think up the new rides?
- How do Disney Imagineers make mountains?
- How do Disney Imagineers make things look old and creepy?
- Why do roller coasters feel faster in the dark?
- How does Walt Disney World make the holiday parade smell so good?
- How does Walt Disney Imagineering control a ride that's trackless?
- How do the Imagineers keep the lions away from the rhinos?!
- How does Disney sync up the music and lighting with nighttime parade floats?
- Imagineer That! joins Disney+ alongside titles like The Imagineering Story and We Call It Imagineering, all of which are now available to all subscribers of Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com