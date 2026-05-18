Fan-Favorite Series "Imagineer That!" Arrives on Disney+

Sit tight nostalgia fans, it's just the newer editions.

In an almost return-to-form for the short form series, fans of Disney's Imagineer That! can now catch the newer episodes of the fan-favorite shorts on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti