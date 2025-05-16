ABC News Studios Continues to Share Scam Stories with “Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam”

The three-part docuseries arrives Tuesday, May 20th – exclusively on Hulu.

ABC News Studios is set to debut a new three-part docuseries, focusing on an elaborate romance scam, exclusively on Hulu next week.

What’s Happening:

There’s big money in the lonely-hearts business with online scammers primed to take advantage of vulnerable women around the world. In the wild west of online dating, how much do we really know about the people behind the profiles?

The new true crime series, Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam , follows the story of three women — Annette, Roxy and Gaby — who fall head-over-heels in love with the same handsome man, only to discover they have been swindled out of their money in an elaborate romance scam. Heartbroken and furious, they fight back to uncover the scammer’s true identity. Their shocking search leads them to a man with more secrets than they could have imagined. As they begin to seek justice, they learn that escaping the scam may become a matter of life and death.

, follows the story of three women — Annette, Roxy and Gaby — who fall head-over-heels in love with the same handsome man, only to discover they have been swindled out of their money in an elaborate romance scam. Heartbroken and furious, they fight back to uncover the scammer’s true identity. Their shocking search leads them to a man with more secrets than they could have imagined. As they begin to seek justice, they learn that escaping the scam may become a matter of life and death. Directed by Andy Robertson, the series is produced by Anchor Entertainment, in association with Trinoculus Films, for ABC News Studios.

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam begins streaming Tuesday, May 20th, only on Hulu.

ABC News Studios has been on a roll recently with their Hulu specific series. February saw the release of The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer , which delved into a serial killer perhaps worse than Jeffrey Dahmer.

, which delved into a serial killer perhaps worse than Jeffrey Dahmer. Next month will see the release of a new feature-length documentary telling the story of the iconic ABC News personality, Barbara Walters

What They’re Saying:

Mike Kelley, head of ABC News Studios: “As more people seek out connection and companionship online, anonymous scammers are lurking to take advantage. Scams have become a key piece of the evolving landscape of true crime content, and ABC News Studios is proud to lead the way, telling stories from the victims’ point of view at the heart of the narrative. We brought viewers inside the scam with [the] hit series Scamanda , our most-streamed series launch ever, and now Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam , a surprising story with plenty of twists and turns."

“As more people seek out connection and companionship online, anonymous scammers are lurking to take advantage. Scams have become a key piece of the evolving landscape of true crime content, and ABC News Studios is proud to lead the way, telling stories from the victims’ point of view at the heart of the narrative. We brought viewers inside the scam with [the] hit series , our most-streamed series launch ever, and now , a surprising story with plenty of twists and turns." Ethan Goldman, founder and CEO of Anchor Entertainment: “Online scammers stole a record $16.6 billion in 2024, marking a staggering 33% rise from the previous year, according to a recent FBI report. With the rapid rise of AI and deepfake technology, these scammers are using increasingly sophisticated tactics to mask their identities. These brave women’s stories spotlight how anyone can be drawn into a scam that looks and feels all too real."

More Hulu News: