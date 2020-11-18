“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 18th

Folks, we’ve done it, we’ve launched a Disney merchandise show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 3 – November 17, 2020

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

In today’s episode we chatted about anniversary collections for Disneyland and Disney+; Figment’s new ugly sweater; Mando Monday and Life Day finds; and the Miles Morales Adidas shoes launching November 19th. Plus, today is Mickey and Minnie’s 92 birthday so we discuss favorite items in our personal collections featuring the iconic duo!

Happy 92nd Birthday Mickey and Minnie!