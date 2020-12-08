Doobie and Gideon Take You on a Disney Parks Holiday Tour Tonight on Disney Trivia Live!

Doobie and Gideon will be taking everyone on a holiday journey tonight (12/8, 7:30 pm PT) through both Disneyland and Walt Disney World on Disney Trivia Live!, a Disney trivia show where you’re up against other players around the world. You can catch the show on our Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter channels. While the holidays at Disney Parks may be different this year, why not catch up on some holiday news? It may help you tonight!

Disneyland Resort:

With the current state of California, we may not be getting much park-wise for the holidays over at Disneyland this year, but there are still things going on when it comes to merchandise and food offerings.

Walt Disney World Resort:

Aside from the recent holiday park news, D23 is hosting a virtual holiday party tonight (12/8, 4 pm PT) for Gold and Gold Family Members to celebrate the new book, Holiday Magic at Disney Parks.