Doobie and Gideon Take You on a Disney Parks Holiday Tour Tonight on Disney Trivia Live!

Doobie and Gideon will be taking everyone on a holiday journey tonight (12/8, 7:30 pm PT) through both Disneyland and Walt Disney World on Disney Trivia Live!, a Disney trivia show where you’re up against other players around the world. You can catch the show on our Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter channels. While the holidays at Disney Parks may be different this year, why not catch up on some holiday news? It may help you tonight!
Disneyland Resort:
With the current state of California, we may not be getting much park-wise for the holidays over at Disneyland this year, but there are still things going on when it comes to merchandise and food offerings.
- New Holiday Popcorn Buckets and Sippers Arrived at Buena Vista Street.
- Mike reviewed Spider-Bot and checked out some other Avengers Campus merchandise, which can be great holiday presents for anyone on your list looking forward to the opening of the new land.
- Park attractions ornaments became available via shopDisney including a holiday-themed Haunted Mansion.
- Mike also streamed live from Downtown Disney, showing holiday merchandise and Buena Vista Street.
Walt Disney World Resort:
- Magic Kingdom Park is decked out with Cinderella Castle projections, holiday treats, and characters dressed up for the season.
- Figment is wearing a new holiday sweater showing his retro EPCOT love.
- A Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is happening all around World Showcase with some special food kiosks and entertainment inside World Showplace.
- Holiday decor and treats have arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest took place this year at Magic Kingdom Park where teams of Disney Channel stars went on a scavenger hunt.
Aside from the recent holiday park news, D23 is hosting a virtual holiday party tonight (12/8, 4 pm PT) for Gold and Gold Family Members to celebrate the new book, Holiday Magic at Disney Parks.