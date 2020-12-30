“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for December 29th

Folks, we’ve done it, we’ve launched a Disney merchandise show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 9 – December 29, 2020

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

Today, Tony’s back in the co-host seat as we discuss the Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs collection (yes again), shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale, and the Ski Norway collection at EPCOT. Up next we look at two recent Laughing Place Reviews: Hasbro’s Disney Style Cinderella Doll and “Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy.” We wrap up with a new addition to shopDisney, the Cloud City Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey.

Other Fun Merchandise

As previously mentioned, the Soul and 2021 Collectible keys will be landing on shopDisney on December 31st at 7am PT.

Anyone remember POGs? The topic of POGs came up and Tony educated us on the meaning of the letters P,O and G, while Bekah showed off Kyle’s Disneyland eBay purchase… and more are available if you want to grow your collection.