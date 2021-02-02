4 Sundance Film Festival Projects Disney Should Acquire and Why

by | Feb 2, 2021 9:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival has wrapped after premiering 73 feature films over six days (in addition to 50 shorts). The majority of films have not yet found a distributor and the only title officially acquired by a Disney brand is Playing with Sharks, which was obtained by National Geographic. There are also two documentaries that will likely make their way to Hulu through their partnership with NEON (Flee and Aily), but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few likely choices out there. I can only claim to have seen 19 of the films (and 2 shorts), but here are the titles I think Disney should pursue for these brands.

Photos Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Photos Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Disney+ – Summer of Soul

We’ve seen Disney acquire several films they didn’t make, most notably Hamilton, Clouds and Howard. The directorial debut of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a mix of a concert film and a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Culture Festival that featured acts like Stevie Wonder and B.B. King. Questlove played a voice in Pixar’s Soul, which was also set in New York City, making Summer of Soul a nice pairing with that film. On top of that, it’s PG friendly and the streaming service already saw big numbers for just the preview they released of The Beatles: Get Back, which is scheduled for a theatrical release next summer. If they made a deal fast, they could maybe even have Summer of Soul streaming this Black History Month.

Hulu/Star – Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

No stranger to original documentaries like Fyre Fraud and Tiny Shoulders, one of the reasons Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It is the Hollywood icon’s involvement with both the original and upcoming 20th Studios remake of West Side Story. The documentary is not only excellent and inspiring, but it includes some footage of Moreno working with Steven Spielberg on the upcoming musical, which means it has a synergy component to it. With Hulu original content going international in the near future through Star, it could be mutually beneficial for Disney to not only have a film that helps promote West Side Story on a streaming service, it could also drive moviegoers to their streaming service to see the cyclical poignant of Rita Moreno’s involvement in both film versions.

ESPN/National Geographic – Captains of Zaatari

A documentary in Arabic might be an unusual choice for ESPN audiences, but Disney could leverage a co-branding between the network or it’s streaming service ESPN+ and National Geographic. Captains of Zaatari is a great documentary about two young men who live in a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. Through their passion for football (aka soccer), they get the rare opportunity to captain their own teams and meet professionals in the sport. It uses the universally approachable sports theme to humanize a group of people seeking a better life for themselves and their families.

Searchlight Pictures – On the Count of Three

This last one is probably the least likely scenario since Searchlight Pictures already has several films waiting for theaters to reopen, but On the Count of Three is different from everything in their pipeline. It’s a dark comedy with a poignant message that really touches viewers and has the chance to go more mainstream than their typical releases. The screenwriters took home the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the festival and it’s also the directorial debut of Jerrod Carmichael, who also co-stars along with Christopher Abbott, Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove and Henry Winkler.

While none of the above may happen, going into this year’s Sundance Film Festival, I was continually trying to predict the future of what Disney would be interested in acquiring. I was on the money with Playing with Sharks, so if nothing else, I guess 1 out of 5 ain’t that bad, right?

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed