“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 30th

Today we have 10 gifts to buy during shopDisney's Cyber Monday sale and some adorable Mickey and Minnie Retro Plush. We also spotlight products from Entertainment Earth, check out their exclusive Rogers the Musical collectible pin, discuss the Hawkeye Marvel Must Haves and finally Wanda and Vision Build-A-Bears. For Star Wars we look at Week 8 of Bring Home the Bounty, The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker Funko Pop and Galaxy of Creatures plush from Mattel.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

10 Cool Gifts to Purchase During shopDisney's Cyber Monday Sale

Cyber Monday shopping deals are here and shopDisney is offering up to 30% off sitewide! If you’re having a hard time narrowing down what to purchase, we’ve browsed the featured merchandise and have selected 10 items that we’re adding to our shopping lists.

Adorable Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Retro Plush Available on shopDisney

With the World’s Most Magical Celebration now underway, there’s been a non-stop rollout of memorabilia and collectibles to arrive at Disney Parks and on shopDisney. One of the latest reveals are the adorable Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Retro Plush that are part of The Vault Collection.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Maleficent Funko Soda and Pin Mates Collectibles

Bekah recently did some shopping at Entertainment Earth bringing home three awesome collectibles! She shares what she purchased including a convention exclusive Ant-Man and Ant Pin Mates set.

"Hawkeye" "Rogers the Musical" Pin Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

You’ve seen (part of) the musical and you’ve heard the showstopping song…now it’s time to bring home the pin! What are we referencing? Why a new Entertainment Earth Exclusive pin themed to Rogers the Musical from the Disney+ series Hawkeye!

Online Exclusive "WandaVision" Inspired Bears Now Available at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Now you can create your own Chaos Magic with the Wanda Maximoff Bear! Inspired by WandaVision, this powerful plush channels Wanda's Halloween costume with her red cape and matching crown included. Couple Wanda Inspired Bear with Vision Inspired Bear to make an epic gift set for fans and collectors!

Marvel Must Haves Week 36 Round Up – "Hawkeye" Episodes 1 and 2

New Funko Pop! figures, shirts from Hot Topic, and socks from Rock ‘Em Socks? There’s lots of incredible merchandise for fans of the Disney+ series Hawkeye!

"The Mandalorian" Luke Skywalker Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

What’s this? A new limited edition Entertainment Earth Exclusive? Yes, and we’re extra thrilled about this one, because it’s LUKE SKYWALKER, from his appearance in The Mandalorian!

Bring Home the Bounty Week 8 Round Up – Creature Plush and Luxury Accessories

For week eight our galactic bounty once again celebrates the entire universe. Fans will love the new Creature Plush from Mattel, pet toys from Chewy, high end jewelry and watch collections, and so much more. Those seeking a new adventure can secure the Tempest Runner (set in the High Republic timeline) book, or create excitement in their kitchens with fun baking essentials.

Bring Home the Bounty: Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Mini Plush Come to Target

This adorable new collection of Star Wars plush might be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! Even Wampas and Rancors aren’t scary when they're this small! Measuring between 6-10-inches tall, the galaxy’s most popular creatures are here to join your adventures and look great at the same time.

Luke and Leia Lightsaber Join the Star Wars X RockLove Kyber Crystal Capsule Collection December 7th

Starting on December 7th, fans can shop the last two additions to the Star Wars X RockLove Kyber Crystal Capsule Collection for 2021. Luke Skywalker’s and Leia Organa’s blades will be turned into beautiful lightsaber inspired necklaces available exclusively on RockLove.com. The collection goes on sale at 9am PT.

4K/Blu-Ray Review: Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Alex reviews the recent Blu-ray release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that’s not only visually beautiful, but has plenty of bonus features you can’t find anywhere else.

Holiday Shopping: Small Business Saturday – Disney Edition

You’ve survived the Black Friday madness and you’re gearing up for Cyber Monday, but don’t forget about Small Business Saturday! As you check items off those shopping lists, consider supporting a small business for your purchases. From vacation gear and travel to decorations for the home, you can find thousands of Disney-themed gifts from hundreds of adventurous entrepreneurs.

"Barely Necessities" Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selection for November 29th

This week, Rebekah was inspired by all of the incredible sales being offered for Cyber Monday, so she visited seven different retailers to bring us today’s selections.

shopDisney's Disney Castle Collection Features Famous Animated Palaces

For the next collection, we’re traveling to the Scottish Highlands and Castle DunBroch, the home of Princess Merida from Brave. This castle features a cylindrical main tower with smaller round turrets attached on the sides, and each window displays a long red banner bearing the symbol of the family’s Clan.

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Ariel Coming Soon to shopDisney

This lovely version of the adventurous mermaid is designed by Ashley Losada, who grew up in the Caribbean, and was inspired by the bright colors and beautiful seascape imagery of The Little Mermaid for her enchanting vision of Ariel.