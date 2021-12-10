“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 7th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 54 – December 7, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Happy holiday shopping! Today we have 12 Days of Magical Deals on shopDisney, Dooney & Bourke, the Disney Castle Collection, DANI by Danielle Nicole and Chip 'n Dale Disney nuiMOs. For Marvel we have Venom Funko Pop! Pins and Marvel Must Haves and finally our Star Wars finds include RockLove Kyber Crystals, Attack of the Clones Funko Pop! Pins, The Book of Boba Fett Key, and Week 9 of Bring Home the Bounty.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

shopDisney's 12 Days of Magical – Deals Up to 25% Off Must-Have Gifts

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family

Mickey Mouse Shines in New Sketch Pattern Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Dooney & Bourke is keeping things simple and classic with their latest Disney release. A new white leather bag accented with black straps and gold hardware spotlights Mickey Mouse throughout a series of sketchbook styles.

Castle DunBroch from "Brave" Now Available in the Disney Castle Collection

For the next collection, we’re traveling to the Scottish Highlands and Castle DunBroch, the home of Princess Merida from Brave. This castle features a cylindrical main tower with smaller round turrets attached on the sides, and each window displays a long red banner bearing the symbol of the family’s Clan.

That's Bow Cute! DANI by Danielle Nicole Introduces New Minnie Mouse Collection at Kohl's

It’s almost time to Rock the Dots with Minnie Mouse and DANI by Danielle Nicole has new styles that are perfect for the occasion. As part of the brand’s University of DANI campaign, adorable Minnie Mouse (and Mickey) accessories are now available at Kohl’s.

Chip 'n Dale nuiMOs and New Year's Eve Fashions Now Available on shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs have welcomed two new pals to the family this week as Chip ‘n Dale arrive on shopDisney. Along with the addition of the chipmunk critters, fans can also purchase fun winter fashions including New Year’s Eve styles!

It's Symbiote Season! Venom Funko Pop! Pins Slither in to Entertainment Earth

It’s been a big year for Marvel’s Venom and he’s saying goodby to 2021 with a collection of new Funko Pop! pins. Four styles featuring Venom taking over popular characters are now available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

Marvel Must Haves Week 37 Round Up – "Hawkeye" Episode 3

This week delivers us more Pop! figures, fashionable socks from Rock ‘Em, a sneak peek at new Hasbro figures and more.

"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" Funko Pop! Pins Come to Entertainment Earth

Count Dooku, Jango Fett and two other beloved characters are part of the second wave of Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Funko Pop! pins that are now available for pre-order.

"The Book of Boba Fett" Collectible Key Now Available on shopDisney

shopDisney is celebrating the debut of The Book of Boba Fett with an all new Collectible Key inspired by the bounty hunter.

Bring Home the Bounty Week 9 Round Up – Action Figures, Heelys and Her Universe Fashions

It’s week nine and today the focus is on upcoming collectible figures from Hasbro that will be joining the Black Series and the Vintage Collection. Of course that’s not all that was revealed. There are three Funko Pop! exclusives, Mission Fleet toys, fashions from Her Universe and more!

Luke and Leia Lightsaber Join the Star Wars X RockLove Kyber Crystal Capsule Collection December 7th

The last two additions to the Star Wars X RockLove Kyber Crystal Capsule Collection for 2021 include Luke Skywalker’s and Leia Organa’s lightsabers. These stunning necklaces are available exclusively on RockLove.com.

Sensational Seven

Marvel Hooded Holiday Bodysuit Pajama for Kids

Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian Chibi Holidays Mini Backpack

Marvel Gingerbread Titan T-Shirt

Chewbacca Holiday Star Wars Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Gingerbread Mickey Socks

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Scented Plush (12 inch)

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Gingerbread Mouse Holidays T-Shirt

Add to Your Shopping List

Hawkeye “Little Golden Book” Now Available to Pre-Order

Disney has revealed a new Little Golden Book coming early next year featuring Hawkeye and Kate Bishop.

Review: Star Wars Soap Collection from Dr. Squatch Helps Fans Smell Like A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Have you or a loved one ever dreamed of smelling just like your favorite characters from the Star Wars saga? Well, now you can do just that thanks to the Star Wars soap collection from the personal-care company Dr. Squatch.

Bring Home the Bounty: Star Wars Funko Pop! Exclusives

Bring a piece of the galaxy to your home this winter with awesome Funko Pop! figures that are perfect to display in—or out—of their box. The latest reveals include exclusive collectibles at Amazon and Target themed to The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Visions respectively.

"Puppy for Hanukkah" Merchandise Comes to the Disney Channel Fan Shop on Amazon

Last year, Disney and Daveed Diggs introduced the world to the song “Puppy for Hanukkah” and this year, Disney and Amazon are adding to the fun with merchandise!

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Disney Loungefly Now Available for Pre-Order

Apparently, everyone likes to get involved in cosplay, even the classic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck! Two new Entertainment Exclusive Loungefly Wallets are available for pre-order that feature the longtime pals dressed as the devil and Frankenstein!

Review – "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Cuutopia Grogu from Mattel is Squishy, Soft and Cuddly

There’s no argument that Grogu (often previously referred to by the nickname Baby Yoda by affectionate fans) is the cutest thing to come out of the Star Wars galaxy since… well, probably ever. And now Cuutopia is brining the character to fans a in cuddly new way.

Review: Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi from Bandai Turns the Famous Astromech Droid Into a Digital Pet

Bandai’s new Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi is sure to be a hit among both younger fans of the franchise and those who are nostalgic for the heyday of the digital pet.

Toy Review: LEGO Star Wars Set #75311 – Imperial Armored Marauder from "The Mandalorian"

We’re well into the 2021 holiday season at this point, and that means it’s time for some more Star Wars toy reviews. Mike recently picked up LEGO Star Wars set #75311: the Imperial Armored Marauder from The Mandalorian’s second-season episode “The Siege.”

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!