Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 23

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

shopDisney Offering Free Shipping on Any Size Order Today Only

Guess what? It’s Free Shipping day on shopDisney and guests can once again take advantage of this shipping discount no matter how much they spend.

Disney Parks

EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise Sneak Peek

Spring is nearly here and that means it’s almost time for the Flower & Garden Festival at EPCOT! In anticipation of the upcoming event, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans a first look at this year’s merchandise collections that will feature Orange Bird, Figment and more.

Disney Parks Blog Showcases Apparel and Collectibles Coming to The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

An assortment of clothing is for sale now on shopDisney exclusively to guests with reservations for the Starcruiser. However, if guests aren’t able to purchase their outfits ahead of time, they’ll have the opportunity as on the ship itself.

Panda Express

Pixar's "Turning Red" and Panda Express Team Up for Embrace Your Inner Panda Sweepstakes

Panda Express has teamed up with Pixar and their new movie Turning Red to host the Embrace Your Inner Panda Sweepstakes offering a $10,000 education fund grand prize.

Coming Soon

Pre-Orders Now Open for Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances Tabletop Game

Fans of Disney Sorcerer’s Arena will soon have a new way to enjoy the adventures of the mobile game as a tabletop version is set to debut this Summer! Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances will include favorite characters such as Aladdin, Ariel, Maleficent, Gaston and more.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Coming to Digital March 22, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray April 12

Soon, the multiverse will be coming to your home! Marvel announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray this spring by tweeting a recreation of an iconic Spider-Man pointing meme.

Pick of the Day

“Come to the Florida Sunshine Tree for fresh, tasty fashion trends, naturally. The Orange Bird provides a day of 100% sunshine whenever you wear this colorful cotton tee.”

Orange Bird T-Shirt for Adults – $29.99

