Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for April 14th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Summer Fun for Everyone! Adaptive Swimwear Styles Make a Splash on shopDisney

As families get ready for vacation fun, shopDisney is bringing a few new styles to their adaptive clothing line so that everyone can have a remarkable Disney summer! A pretty dress and cool swimwear are the latest arrivals and will be a big hit with kids who want to express themselves the Disney way.

Disney Resorts

Walt Disney World Limited-Edition 50th Anniversary Golf Towels

Walt Disney World Golf celebrates "The World's Most Magical Celebration" with a limited-edition 50th Anniversary golf towel.

New Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril Attraction Key

If you're a Disney and Indiana Jones fan, you will want to make room amongst your treasures for this awesome collectible key that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disneyland Paris attraction.

BoxLunch

Style Your Day the Disney Way with Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary BoxLunch Exclusives

Disney fans can proudly declare their love of Walt Disney World and commemorate the resort’s milestone celebration with a variety of adorable items from BoxLunch.

Loungefly

Loungefly Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Items

With new styles appearing almost daily, there’s no shortage of adorable bags and accessories to add to your collection. We’ve browsed a few of our favorite Loungefly retailers and are featuring some of the best designs available now or for pre-order.

Funko

Funko Pop! Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Collectibles

You can never have too many Funko Pop! figures right? We’ve gathered 10 recent and pre-order releases that we want to add to our collections and thought, why not share them with you?

Books

D23 Shares an Excerpt of “By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel”

The classic tale as old as time of Beauty and the Beast has been reimagined in the latest addition to the Meant to Be book series. The second novel, By the Book, is now available, and D23 has shared an excerpt of the entire first chapter.

Coming Soon

Salt & Straw Opening Wednesday, April 20th at Disney Springs

After originally planning to open last month, the Portland, Oregon based ice cream shop will now officially open next Wednesday at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs.

Pick of the Day

“Disney magic meets MOBY! This versatile Wrap offers multiple carrying positions as baby grows, plus one-size-fits-all comfort for parents and caregivers, so it’s the perfect carrier to encourage bonding throughout baby’s developmental stages.”

Moby Featherknit Wrap – Mickey Mouse Confetti Party – Moby Wrap – $49.99

More Merchandise: