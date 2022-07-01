Summertime Shopping Spree! Up to 25% Off Sitewide on shopDisney

A long weekend in celebration of 4th of July means shopDisney is hosting sitewide savings with discounts up to 25% off!! The four day Tiered Savings Event is on now making this the perfect time to shop for magical gifts, collectibles and summer essentials and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Summer is here! As the Independence Day festivities kick off, why not treat yourself to some Disney fun on shopDisney? From July 1st-4th guests can take advantage of shopping discounts up to 25% off (restrictions apply) during the sitewide tiered savings event. Whether you need a wardrobe update, new toys and games or want to add magic to your home, now is a great time to shop for all your favorites.

The limited time deals feature two tiers of discounts that can be unlocked with the code SAVEMORE: 20% on orders of $100 or more; 25% on orders of $150 or more plus free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax). That’s right, guests can save on Disney must-haves and enjoy free shipping at the same time.

Need some inspiration for shopping? There are plenty of reasons for you to stock up on Disney goodies. Halfway to the Holidays is in full swing and you can get a jump start on decorating with Sketchbook Ornaments. What’s even better is select styles are buy 2 get $25 off and you can stack the savings with the tiered offer. Happy Holidays indeed!

A new assortment of Obi-Wan Kenobi tees are here with designs for the whole family that showcase various characters like Leia, Darth Vader and the Inquisitors.

The Main Street Electrical Parade collection has started rolling in and these looks will really make you glow!

Celebrate Americana with clothing and plush that feature the good ol’ red, white and blue! Mickey and Minnie look cute in everything don’t they?

Thor: Love and Thunder action figures will help to round out your Marvel collection or you can bring the Avengers to your personal space with new sheets and bedding sets for fans of all ages.

Finally select WDW 50th Anniversary Merchandise is also part of the sale like the Character Plush, Magic Kingdom Balloon collection and even blocks and puzzles!

shopDisney’s Tiered Savings Event is going on now through July 4th and guests can save up to 25% sitewide, plus free shipping on orders of $75 with the code SAVEMORE.